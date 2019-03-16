Bengaluru FC v FC Goa ISL 2019 final: Preview, time in IST and where to watch on TV

Indian Super League’s (ISL) two most attack-oriented teams Bengaluru FC and FC Goa are ready to battle it out for the grand trophy in the final to be held in Mumbai.

For Bengaluru, it is an opportunity to get the trophy home after they lost to Chennaiyin FC in the finale last year. The Blues, this year as well finished on top at the end of the league stage, this time under the leadership of Carles Cuadrat.

Goa, on the other hand, arrived to the final despite their minor blip in the second leg of their play-off tie against Mumbai City. Their 1-0 defeat hardly mattered to Sergio Lobera.

The Gaurs have for the second year in a row been the most prolific side on display. They have racked up 41 goals in their 20 matches so far.

Goa may have had an impressive season, however, they have to face the mighty Bengaluru given their poor head-to-head record.

Here’s a look at when and where to watch the Bengaluru FC v FC Goa ISL 2019 final:

Where and when is the Bengaluru FC v FC Goa ISL 2019 final being played?

The Bengaluru FC v FC Goa ISL 2019 final match will be played at Mumbai Football Arena on March 17, Sunday.

What time does the Bengaluru FC v FC Goa ISL 2019 final begin?

The Bengaluru FC v FC Goa ISL 2019 final will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch Bengaluru FC v FC Goa ISL 2019 final live (TV channels)?

The Bengaluru FC v FC Goa ISL 2019 final will be shown on the Star Sports Network.

How and where to watch online Bengaluru FC v FC Goa ISL 2019 final live streaming?

The Bengaluru FC v FC Goa ISL 2019 final live streaming will be available on Hotstar.