Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for BLR vs UP in PKL 2021-22

Match 44 of the Pro Kabaddi 2021 will witness champions of season 6 Bengaluru Bulls take on UP Yoddha in Bengaluru tonight.

Bengaluru Bulls have been in red-hot form this season and look firm favourites as one of the title contenders. They've amassed 28 points from 7 matches and go could to top of the table if they beat UP Yoddha tonight.

On the other hand, UP Yoddha are placed third from the bottom having collected just 15 points from 7 games. A lot will be riding on Pardeep Narwal who has had a season full of hits and misses but can he make a comeback tonight, that will be a big question. Pawan Sehrawat meanwhile has been at his usual best for the Bulls, which of these two men will come out on top, that should be an interesting battle to watch out for.

Dream11 Prediction - Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha

BLR vs UP Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha match today.

Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha: Predicted Lineups

Bengaluru Bulls: Chandran Ranjit, Deepak Narwal, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Amit Sheoran, Aman, Mahender Singh, Saurabh Nandal

UP Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Ashu Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Shubham Kumar

Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha: My Dream11 Team

Saurabh Nandal, Aman, Sumit, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Pawan Sherawat, Surender Gill

Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha: Match details

The match will be played on January 09, 2021, Sunday. It will start at 8:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.