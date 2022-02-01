Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for BLR vs UP in PKL 2022

The Bengaluru Bulls is all set to lock horns with UP Yoddha in Match 87 of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 on Tuesday in Bengaluru. Both sides lost their previous PKL encounters and will look to come back stronger.

The Bulls are currently placed second with 46 points from 16 matches so far. They have eight wins, seven losses while one game ended in a draw.

Meanwhile, UP Yoddha find themselves in seventh place with 40 points from 14 games. They registered five wins and six losses with three games ending in draws.

BLR vs UP Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha match today.

Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha: Predicted Lineups

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit, Bharat, Mahender Singh, Mohit Sehrawat, Rohit Kumar, Aman

UP Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Mohammad Taghi, Ashu Singh

Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha: My Dream11 Team

Sumit, Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Pawan Sherawat (C), Pardeep Narwal (VC), Chandran Ranjit

Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha: Match details

The match will be played on February 01, 2021, Tuesday. It will start at 8:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.