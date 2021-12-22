Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for BLR vs MUM in PKL 2021-22

The first match of season 8 of the Pro Kabaddi 2021-22 will see the Bengaluru Bulls take on U Mumba in Bengaluru. The two sides will look to come back stronger this season having their sights set on the PKL trophy.

The Bulls had made it to the playoffs last season having finished sixth in the points table. The Bangalore-based franchise defeated UP Yoddha to make it to the semis, however, succumbed to a defeat against Dabang Delhi later.

As for U Mumba, they had finished the group stage in fourth place and had advanced to the next round of the competition with a win over the Haryana Steelers, but lost their semi-final fixture 35-37 against the Bengal Warriors to crash out of the PKL 7.

Dream11 Prediction - Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba

BLR vs MUM Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba match today.

Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba: Predicted Lineups

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit, Deepak Narwal, Mahender Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Amit Sheoran, Ankit

U Mumba: Abhishek Singh, V Ajith Kumar, Ajinkya Kapre, Pankaj, Fazel Atrachali, Sunil Siddhgavali, Harender Kumar

Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba: My Dream11 Team

Amit Sheoran, Fazel Atrachali (VC), Rahul Sethpal, Pankaj, GB More, Chandran Ranjit, Pawan Kumar Sherawat (C).

Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba: Match details

The match will be played on December 22, 2021, Wednesday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.