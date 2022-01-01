Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for BEN vs TEL in PKL 2021-22

Match number 26 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 will see Bengaluru Bulls take on Telugu Titans.

Bengaluru Bulls currently sit pretty in third place on the league standings, with 15 points from their four games. In their last game, the Bulls defeated Haryana Steelers in a one-sided affair by 42-28. They'd like to pick up a win today against Telugu Titans and go to the summit of the points tally.

The Titans, on other hand, are experiencing troubled times as they are second-last in the points table with just 5 points in hand. Telugu Titans are winless in the PKL so far but will hope a new year will change their fortunes. Needless to say, this could be a high stake encounter in Bengaluru tonight.

Dream11 Prediction - Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans

Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans: Predicted Lineups

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat, Mayur Jagannath, Mahender Singh, Chandran Ranjit, Saurabh Nandal, Aman, Bharat/Dong Geon

Telugu Titans: Siddharth Desai, Ankit Beniwal, Rakesh Gowda, Surinder Singh, C. Arun, Ruturaj Koravi, Sandeep Kandola.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans: My Dream11 Team

Pawan Sehrawat, Mahender Singh, Chandran Ranjith, Ruturaj Koravi, Surinder Singh, Bharat, Sandeep Kandola.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans: Match details

The match will be played on January 1, 2021, Saturday. It will start at 8:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.