Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for BLR vs PUN today in PKL 2019

Dream11 Prediction - Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan

BLR vs PUN Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan match today.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan: Predicted Lineups

Bengaluru Bulls: Rohit Kumar(C), Pawan Sehrawat, Amit Sheoran, Mahender Singh, Ankit, Mohit Sehrawat, and Saurabh Nandal.

Puneri Paltan: Surjeet Singh (C), Nitin Tomar, Girish Ernak, Pankaj Mohite, Manjeet, Hadi Tajik, Jadhav Shahaji.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan: My Dream11 Team

Pawan Sehrawat(C), Nitin Tomar(VC), Pankaj Mohite, Manjeet, Saurabh Nandal, Amit Sheoran, and Mahender Singh.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan: Match details

The match will be played on August 21, 2019, Wednesday. It will start at 7 PM.