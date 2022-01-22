Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for BLR vs PUN in PKL 2022

Match 70 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 will see Bengaluru Bulls square off against Puneri Paltan in Bengaluru. Both Bengaluru and Pune head into the match on the back of defeats.

While Pune is placed 11th on the points table, Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, have 40 points and sit comfortably in the second position.

Dream11 Prediction - Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan

BLR vs PUN Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan match today.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan: Predicted Lineups

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit, Mahender Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Aman, Bharat, Amit Sheaoran

Puneri Paltan: Aslam Inamdar, Vishwas S/Mohit Goyat, Nitin Tomar, Vishal Bharadwaj, Abinesh Nadarajan, Baldev Singh/Sombir, Sanket Sawant

Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan: My Dream11 Team

Pawan Sehrawat (C), Chandran Ranjit, Mahender Singh, Aslam Inamdar (VC), Vishwas S/Mohit Goyat, Nitin Tomar, Vishal Bharadwaj.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan: Match details

The match will be played on January 22, 2021, Saturday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.