Bengaluru Bulls vs Fortune Giants Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabbadi League: Best picks for BLR vs GUJ today in PKL 2019

Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants: Dream11 Tips and Tricks
Defenders: Mahender Singh, Vijay Kumar and Ruturaj Koravi can be useful defenders.
Allrounders: Ashish Kumar and Rohit Gulia will be good picks, all-round players.
Raiders: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat and Sachin Tanwar should be the automatic selection.
Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants: Predicted Lineups
Bengaluru Bulls: Rohit Kumar (C), Pawan Sehrawat, Ashish Sangwan, Mahender Singh, Amit Sheoran, Vijay Kumar and Vinod Kumar.
Gujarat Fortune Giants- Sunil Kumar(C), Parvesh Bhainswal, Sachin Tanwar, Rohit Gulia, Ruturaj Koravi, Sonu Gahlawat and Vinod Kumar.
Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants: My Dream11 Team
Pawan Sehrawat (VC), Sachin Tanwar, Rohit Gulia (C), Sumit Singh, Amit Sheoran, Ruturaj Koravi, Ashish Sangwan and Rohit Gulia.
Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants: Match details
The match will be played on July 21, 2019, Sunday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.