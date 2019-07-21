Bengaluru Bulls vs Fortune Giants Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabbadi League: Best picks for BLR vs GUJ today in PKL 2019

Dream11 Prediction - Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants

BLR vs GUJ Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants match today.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants: Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Defenders: Mahender Singh, Vijay Kumar and Ruturaj Koravi can be useful defenders.

Allrounders: Ashish Kumar and Rohit Gulia will be good picks, all-round players.

Raiders: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat and Sachin Tanwar should be the automatic selection.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants: Predicted Lineups

Bengaluru Bulls: Rohit Kumar (C), Pawan Sehrawat, Ashish Sangwan, Mahender Singh, Amit Sheoran, Vijay Kumar and Vinod Kumar.

Gujarat Fortune Giants- Sunil Kumar(C), Parvesh Bhainswal, Sachin Tanwar, Rohit Gulia, Ruturaj Koravi, Sonu Gahlawat and Vinod Kumar.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants: My Dream11 Team

Pawan Sehrawat (VC), Sachin Tanwar, Rohit Gulia (C), Sumit Singh, Amit Sheoran, Ruturaj Koravi, Ashish Sangwan and Rohit Gulia.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants: Match details

The match will be played on July 21, 2019, Sunday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.