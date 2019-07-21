Trending#

Bengaluru Bulls vs Fortune Giants Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabbadi League: Best picks for BLR vs GUJ today in PKL 2019

BLR vs GUJ Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today 's match, Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Dream11 Team Player List, Bengaluru Bulls Dream11 Team Player List, Gujarat Fortunegiants Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants in Pro Kabaddi League


Bengaluru Bulls

, Twitter

Karen Noronha

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Jul 21, 2019, 08:12 AM IST

Dream11 Prediction - Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants

BLR vs GUJ Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants match today.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants: Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Defenders: Mahender Singh, Vijay Kumar and Ruturaj Koravi can be useful defenders.

Allrounders: Ashish Kumar and Rohit Gulia will be good picks, all-round players.

Raiders: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat and Sachin Tanwar should be the automatic selection.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants: Predicted Lineups

Bengaluru Bulls: Rohit Kumar (C), Pawan Sehrawat, Ashish Sangwan, Mahender Singh, Amit Sheoran, Vijay Kumar and Vinod Kumar.

Gujarat Fortune Giants- Sunil Kumar(C), Parvesh Bhainswal, Sachin Tanwar, Rohit Gulia, Ruturaj Koravi, Sonu Gahlawat and Vinod Kumar.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants: My Dream11 Team 

Pawan Sehrawat (VC), Sachin Tanwar, Rohit Gulia (C), Sumit Singh, Amit Sheoran, Ruturaj Koravi, Ashish Sangwan and Rohit Gulia.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants: Match details

The match will be played on July 21, 2019, Sunday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

