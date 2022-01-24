Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for BEN vs JAI in PKL 2022

Match number 75 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 will put the defending champions Bengal Warriors up against the inaugural champions Jaipur Pink Panthers.

After a wobbly start to the campaign, the title holders Bengal Warriors are finally finding their groove and they've made some recent progress to climb to seventh place in the league standings. Having won 6 matches out of their 13 games, Bengal Warriors have amassed 36 points and they are level on points alongside U Mumba who sit just above the Warriors in the table.

Jaipur Pink Panthers meanwhile are further one spot below Bengal Warriors in eighth place with 5 wins from their 12 league matches. Jaipur Pink Panthers have 35 points, and they stand a chance of overtaking Bengal Warriors in the table with a win tonight.

The Warriors, however, will be hoping to extend their 1 point lead over Jaipur Pink Panthers and rise up the table further.

Dream11 Prediction - Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

BEN vs JAI Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match today.

Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Predicted Lineups

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Sukesh Hegde, Mohammad Nabibaksh, Abozar Mighani, Amit, Rishank Devadiga, Darshan J

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Hooda, Arjun Deshwal, Amit Hooda, Nitin Rawal, Vishal, Shaul Kumar, Sandeep Dhull

Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: My Dream11 Team

Abozar Mighani, Shaul Kumar, Vishal, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Nitin Rawal, Maninder Singh, Arjun Deshwal

Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Match details

The match will be played on January 24, 2021, Monday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.