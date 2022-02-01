Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for BEN vs GUJ in PKL 2022

Match 86 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 on Tuesday will see the Bengal Warriors take on Gujarat Giants in Bengaluru. Both sides head into this encounter on the back of a victory against their respective opponents.

The Warriors are currently placed sixth with 41 points from 14 games. They have seven wins and six losses while one match ended in a draw.

Meanwhile, the Giants find themselves 11th with 33 points from 13 matches. They have managed just four wins and six losses and have three draws to their name.

BEN vs GUJ Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants match today.

Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants: Predicted Lineups

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Amit Nirwal, Vishal Mane, Sukesh Hegde, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Abozar Mighani, Ran Singh.

Gujarat Giants: Ajay Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Pardeep Kumar, Mahendra Rajput, Ravinder Pahal, Girish Maruti.

Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants: My Dream11 Team

Abozar Mighani, Amit, Ran Singh (VC), Ravinder Pahal, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Hadi Oshtorak, Maninder Singh (C).

Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants: Match details

The match will be played on February 01, 2021, Tuesday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.