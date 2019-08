Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi KC Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for BEN vs DEL today in PKL 2019

Dream11 Prediction - Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi KC

BEN vs DEL Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi KC​ match today.

Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi KC: Predicted Lineups

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh (C), K.Prapanjan, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Vijin Thangadurai, Rinku Narwal, Baldev Singh and Viraj Vishnu Langde.

Dabang Delhi KC: Joginder Singh Narwal (C), Ravinder Pahal, Vishal Mane, Naveen Kumar, Vijay Malik, Chandran Ranjit, and Saeid Ghaffari.

Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi KC: My Dream11 Team

Naveen Kumar(C), Maninder Singh, K Prapanjan, Mohammad Nabibakhsh(VC), Joginder Singh Narwal, Saeid Ghaffari, and Baldev Singh.

Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi KC: Match details

The match will be played on August 17, 2019, Saturday. It will start at 8:30 PM at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai.