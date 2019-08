Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for BEN vs BLR today in PKL 2019

Dream11 Prediction - Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls

BEN vs BLR Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls match today.

Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls: Predicted Lineups

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh (C), K.Prapanjan, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Jeeva Kumar, Rinku Narwal, Baldev Singh and Viraj Vishnu Langde.

Bengaluru Bulls- Rohit Kumar(C), Pawan Sehrawat, Ashish Sangwan, Mahender Singh, Amit Sheoran, Mohit Sehrawat and Saurabh Nandal.

Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls: My Dream11 Team

Pawan Sehrawat, Maninder Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Ashish Sangwan, Baldev Singh and Viraj Vishnu Langde.

Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls: Match details

The match will be played on August 3, 2019, Thursday. It will start at 8:30 PM at Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna.