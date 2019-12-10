Headlines

Benfica vs Zenit St Petersburg, Champions League: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Zenit St Petersburg travel to face Benfica in the Champions League knowing that victory would guarantee them a place in the knockout stage.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 10, 2019, 07:03 PM IST

Zenit St Petersburg travel to face Benfica in the Champions League knowing that victory would guarantee them a place in the knockout stage.

The Russian side are tied on points with Lyon but are in the box seat due to their superior head-to-head record. As for Benfica, they are already eliminated.

 

When and where to watch Benfica vs Zenit St Petersburg

Where and when is the Benfica vs Zenit St Petersburg, Champions League match being played?

The Benfica vs Zenit St Petersburg, Champions League match will be played on December 11, 2019, at Estadio Sport Lisboa e Benfica.

 

What time does the Benfica vs Zenit St Petersburg, Champions League match begin?

The Benfica vs Zenit St Petersburg, Champions League match will begin at 1:30 AM IST. 

 

Where to watch Benfica vs Zenit St Petersburg, Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The Benfica vs Zenit St Petersburg, Champions League live telecast will be on Sony Ten 2 in India. 

 

How and where to watch online Benfica vs Zenit St Petersburg, Champions League live streaming?

The Benfica vs Zenit St Petersburg, Champions League live stream will be available on the SonyLIV app in India for premium users.

 

Benfica vs Zenit St Petersburg: Predicted Starting XIs 

Benfica possible starting lineup: Vlachodimos; T. Tavares, Dias, Ferreira, Grimaldo; Pires, Taarabt, Pizzi, Cervi; Chiquinho, Vinicius

Zenit Saint Petersburg possible starting lineup: Kerzhakov; Karavayev, Ivanovic, Rakitskiy, Santos; Barrios, Ozdoyev, Kuzyayev, Driussi; Azmoun, Dzyuba

