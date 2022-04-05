Benfica vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League: Live streaming, BEN vs LIV dream11, time & where to watch

BEN vs LIV Dream11 Team - Check Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Benfica vs Liverpool Dream11 Team Player List

UEFA Champions League returns tonight and with the quarterfinals slated to kick off, we have two mouth-watering games on Tuesday with Manchester vs Atletico at the Etihad Stadium, while Benfica vs Liverpool slated to take place at the Estadio da Luz in Portugal.

Talking about the game between Benfica vs Liverpool tonight, this could be David vs Goliath's battle, with Premier League heavyweights Liverpool expected to dominate against the Portuguese side Benfica. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will be heavy favourites coming into this fixture, but they will be wary of the danger Benfica possess, who will be pushovers by any means, having eliminated Ajax in the round of 16.

With a place in the semifinals up for grabs, it will be interesting to see which side comes out on top.

When and where to watch Benfica vs Liverpool - Quarterfinal

READ| What will Virat Kohli do if he wakes up as Cristiano Ronaldo? Ex-RCB skipper reveals - WATCH

Where and when is the Benfica vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League match being played?

The Benfica vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League match will be played on April 6, 2022, at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal.

What time does the Benfica vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League match begin?

The Benfica vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday (Tuesday night in India).

READ| 'Tu banda sahi laga': Manchester City shares Shark Tank India meme, leaves netizens in splits

Where to watch Benfica vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The Benfica vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League live match will be telecasted on TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX, and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India.

How and where to watch online Benfica vs Liverpool​, UEFA Champions League live streaming?

The Benfica vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League live streaming will be available online on SonyLiv in India.

READ| Virat Kohli praises Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola in Punjabi - watch video

BEN vs LIV dream11 lineup:

Caoimhin Kelleher, Felipe Rodrigues Da Silva, Trent Alexander Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Rhys Williams, Rafa Silva, Julian Weigl, Melkamu Frauendorf, Mohamed Salah, Kaide Gordon