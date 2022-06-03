Headlines

Belgium vs Netherlands, UEFA Nations League: Live streaming, BEL vs NED, time in India IST & where to watch on TV

The two sides had been drawn alongside Poland and Wales in League A Group 4.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 03, 2022, 04:33 PM IST

Two powerhouses Belgium and Netherlands will be looking to make positive starts to their UEFA Nations League campaigns when they lock horns on Friday night.

The two sides had been drawn alongside Poland and Wales in League A Group 4. Both teams will play four times in the competition over the next couple of weeks.

READ | Latvia vs Andorra, UEFA Nations League: Live streaming, LVA vs AND, time in India IST & where to watch on TV

In the last edition, Belgium finished top of League A Group 2 and even reached the semi-finals. As for the Netherlands, they were second behind Italy in League A Group 1, with the European champions advancing to the semi-finals of the competition.

When and where to watch Belgium vs Netherlands, the UEFA Nations League match

Where and when is Belgium vs Netherlands, UEFA Nations League match being played?

Belgium vs Netherlands, UEFA Nations League match will be played on June 4, 2022, at King Baudouin Stadium.

 

What time does Belgium vs Netherlands, UEFA Nations League match begin?

Belgium vs Netherlands, UEFA Nations League match will begin at 12:15 AM IST (Friday midnight in India). 

 

Where to watch Belgium vs Netherlands, and UEFA Nations League live in India (TV channels)?

Belgium vs Netherlands, UEFA Nations League live match will be telecasted on Sony Network in India.

 

How and where to watch online Belgium vs Netherlands, UEFA Nations League live streaming?

Belgium vs Netherlands, UEFA Nations League live telecast will be available online on SonyLiv in India. 

 

Belgium vs Netherlands, UEFA Nations League Dream11:

Belgium: Casteels; Alderweireld, Boyata, Vertonghen; Meunier, Tielemans, Witsel, Carrasco; E Hazard, Lukaku, De Bruyne

Netherlands: Flekken; De Ligt, Van Dijk, Ake; Dumfries, Berghuis, Koopmeiners, F de Jong, Blind; Weghorst, Memphis

