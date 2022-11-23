Belgium v Canada Dream11 prediction: Fantasy football tips for BEL vs CAN FIFA World Cup 2022, match 12

Belgium v Canada Dream11 prediction

Eden Hazard-led Belgium will be out to improve their third-place finish in FIFA World Cup 2018 when they take on Canada in the latest edition in Qatar on Wednesday. The Red Devils have lost their two recent friendlies and enter the tournament in not-so-good form.

Canada meanwhile are not going to be an easy side to tackle as they have the likes of Alphonso Davies, who is known to wreak havoc down the left wing.

While Belgium have a lot of talented players, to hurt Canada but they will be vary of some of the giant killings that have happened in the World Cup so far, with Argentina and Germany going down against Saudi Arabia and Japan respectively.

Dream11 Prediction – Belgium vs Canada, match 12 of FIFA World Cup 2022

Keeper – Thibaut Courtois (GK)

Defenders – Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Alistair Johnston, Thomas Meunier

Midfielders – Axel Witsel, Atiba Hutchinson, Kevin De Bruyne (VC)

Strikers – Cyle Larin, Eden Hazard, Jonathan David (C )

Belgium vs Canada probable playing XIs

Belgium: Thibaut Courtois (GK),Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Zeno Debast, Thomas Meunier, Youri Tielemans, Axel Witsel, Timothy Castagne,Kevin De Bruyne, Michy Batshuayi, Eden Hazard

Canada: Milan Borjan (GK), Richie Laryea, Alistair Johnston, Steven Vitoria, Kamal Miller, Sam Adekugbe, Tajon Buchanan, Atiba Hutchinson, Stephen Eustaquio; Jonathan David, Cyle Larin

BEL vs CAN My Dream11 team

Jonathan David (C ), Kevin De Bruyne (VC), Thibaut Courtois (GK), Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Alistair Johnston, Thomas Meunier, Axel Witsel, Atiba Hutchinson, Cyle Larin, Eden Hazard

Belgium vs Canada Match Details

Belgium vs Canada FIFA World Cup 2022 match 12 is scheduled to start at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday (Wednesday night in India), November 24.