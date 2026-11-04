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Before India vs New Zealand ODI, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill receive special gifts from rugby legend

India stars Gill, Kohli and Rohit met All Blacks legend Keven Mealamu and got personalised jerseys before the 1st ODI in Auckland.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Nov 04, 2026, 11:09 AM IST

Before India vs New Zealand ODI, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill receive special gifts from rugby legend
All Blacks legend gifts jerseys to Team India stars.
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India's ODI stars got a special welcome in Auckland on Wednesday as captain Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were gifted personalised rugby jerseys by All Blacks legend Keven Mealamu before the first ODI, with the BCCI calling it a special moment.

A warm cross-sport moment

Mealamu is one of the most respected names in New Zealand rugby. He was born on March 20, 1979, and is still regarded as one of the top hookers in the All Blacks. His brief encounter with the Indian squad highlighted the connection between the two sports. The Indian players smiled, accepted the jerseys and posed for pictures minutes before the start of play at Eden Park.

Focus shifts to road to 2027 World Cup

It was then back to cricket. Gill won the toss and opted to bowl in the first of the five-match series. With the 2027 World Cup in sight, the series is key, with Rohit and Kohli back for India, who are looking to end their winless run in New Zealand since February 2019.

The team has been inconsistent in ODIs since winning the Champions Trophy in early 2025. In the six ODI series played after that title, India have won three and lost three, including defeats to Australia, England and New Zealand. The last time India and New Zealand played an ODI series, the hosts won 2-1.

Also read: US Midterm Elections: Will Indians become largest Asian group in Congress? These faces hog media attention

Playing XIs for the first ODI

  • New Zealand: Tim Seifert, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner.
  • India: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (w), Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh.
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