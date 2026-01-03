FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Sports

SPORTS

BCCI to unveil India's ODI squad for New Zealand series today, Rishabh Pant's future in focus

The BCCI is set to announce the squad today, with Shubman Gill likely to lead the team. There are talks of Rishabh Pant being dropped and Mohammed Shami making a comeback.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jan 03, 2026, 08:16 AM IST

BCCI to unveil India's ODI squad for New Zealand series today, Rishabh Pant's future in focus
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to announce India's ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series against New Zealand, with head coach Gautam Gambhir and the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee facing tough decisions. This series marks a significant milestone for India, as it is their first bilateral competition of 2026 and Shubman Gill's first series at home as captain.

Rishabh Pant's uncertain ODI future

Rishabh Pant's ODI future hangs in the balance, with his last appearance in the format coming in October 2024 against Sri Lanka. Despite being a certainty in Tests, Pant's white-ball trajectory has been inconsistent, and his recent Vijay Hazare Trophy numbers have done little to strengthen his case.

With KL Rahul established as the first-choice wicketkeeper, Pant's aggressive style has not translated consistently in the 50-over format, making it challenging for selectors to justify his inclusion.

Siraj or Shami: Who'll lead the pace attack?

With Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya likely to be rested, India needs an experienced leader to marshal the ODI pace attack. Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami are the top contenders, with Shami's consistency across conditions making him a strong candidate. Shami's record is notably more even, with an average of 24.89 at home and 24.57 away, while maintaining a strike rate below 27 in both scenarios.

Ruturaj Gaikwad's secure spot

Ruturaj Gaikwad appears relatively secure for now, having showcased composure with his maiden ODI century in Raipur at No.4. His Vijay Hazare Trophy century across four List-A games confirms form continuity, but domestic performances are intensifying competition. Devdutt Padikkal's three List-A hundreds in four games and Sarfaraz Khan's 157 against Goa have reinforced their white-ball credentials.

The form of alternatives like Ishan Kishan and Dhruv Jurel is adding pressure on Pant, while Padikkal and Khan's performances are making it challenging for selectors to ignore them. With India's overseas ambitions and the 2027 World Cup in mind, the decisions made will reflect a balance between continuity and forward planning.

Pace attack under scrutiny

The debate between Siraj and Shami highlights the tension between longevity and proven adaptability across conditions. Shami's experience and ability to perform in different conditions make him a strong candidate, but Siraj's youth and longevity are also attractive qualities.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli continue to command attention, but the real intrigue surrounds players on the fringes. With Shubman Gill leading the team, India is in a transition era, and these ODIs offer selectors a valuable checkpoint as they build towards the 2027 World Cup.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, explainers & more.
