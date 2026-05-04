BCCI to tighten 'girlfriend culture’ in IPL: Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan to land in trouble?

However, the report claims, that the board has no problem with players’ relationships, it is concerned that some partners are staying in team hotels and traveling on team buses.

The BCCI is said to be upset over certain players’ public appearances with their girlfriends in IPL 2026. Players including Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan, and Arshdeep Singh have been frequently seen with their rumoured partners in team buses and hotels during the tournament. To prevent any major problems, the board is framing rules to curb this “girlfriend culture” in the T20 competition.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, this issue will be discussed in BCCI’s next meeting. The board had earlier framed rules regarding wives and family members on overseas tours after the 2024-25 Australia tour. But there are no such rules for the IPL. In this league, player logistics are handled by the franchises. So far, the BCCI has not issued any order or rule on this.

However, the report claims, that the board has no problem with players’ relationships, it is concerned that some partners are staying in team hotels and traveling on team buses. Some even travel independently to other cities to be with players. With several being social media influencers, there’s concern over confidential information reaching the public.

What BCCI officail said on rules?

“A BCCI official has stated that discussions are underway. There are no issues with wives and family members travelling with players, but the matter is considered more serious in the case of girlfriends. Earlier, girlfriends were not allowed to stay with players during the IPL, but it has now become a trend,” the report carried.

“When a BCCI official raised the issue with a member of the Anti-Corruption Unit, the representative said they are not permitted to object to wives and “official girlfriends”. When the board questioned the term “official girlfriend”, the member said that is what they had been instructed.”

BCCI to tighten rules

The BCCI wants to discuss the matter at its next meeting and frame stringent rules on the “girlfriend culture” in the league. The regulations are expected to extend beyond the IPL to Team India during international tours. Despite IPL teams being privately owned, the BCCI intends to set a uniform rule for all franchises.

The Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) is also set to receive specific instructions related to accommodation and travel procedures.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time when BCCI is planning to take such strict action, earlier, after India’s heavy loss to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the BCCI introduced multiple tough protocols. Among them was a rule limiting family visits to one week on tours lasting 45 days or longer. The BCCI can reportedly monitor players more effectively during India games, but overseeing them in the IPL is harder due to the 10 privately owned franchises.