FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Assam polls result 2026: Who is Riniki Bhuyan Sarma? CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife, who also filed case against Congress leader Pawan Khera

Assam polls result 2026: Who is Riniki Bhuyan Sarma?

West Bengal Election Result 2026: Who is Jakir Hossain? TMC’s ‘crorepati’ MLA trails from Jangipur constituency; How much is his declared assets?

West Bengal Election Result: Meet Jakir Hossain, TMC's rischest candidate...

What is ‘let’s buy Spirit’ trend? Viral social media campaign raises millions to rescue Spirit Airlines

What is ‘let’s buy Spirit’ trend? Viral social media campaign raises millions

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
TVK's Vijay’s rumoured GF Trisha Krishnan visits Tirumala Venkateswara temple amid Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026| Check pics

TVK's Vijay’s rumoured GF Trisha Krishnan visits Tirumala Venkateswara temple

Kerala Election Result 2026: Pinarayi Vijayan vs VD Satheesan, Sobha Surendran vs Ramesh Pisharody, and others; big face-offs to watch

Kerala Election Result 2026: Check potential candidates constituency-wise

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: From Stalin's Kolathur to Vijay's Perambur, battles in 5 key seats to watch

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Battles in 5 key seats to watch

HomeSports

SPORTS

BCCI to tighten 'girlfriend culture’ in IPL: Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan to land in trouble?

However, the report claims, that the board has no problem with players’ relationships, it is concerned that some partners are staying in team hotels and traveling on team buses.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : May 04, 2026, 11:10 AM IST

BCCI to tighten 'girlfriend culture’ in IPL: Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan to land in trouble?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The BCCI is said to be upset over certain players’ public appearances with their girlfriends in IPL 2026. Players including Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan, and Arshdeep Singh have been frequently seen with their rumoured partners in team buses and hotels during the tournament. To prevent any major problems, the board is framing rules to curb this “girlfriend culture” in the T20 competition.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, this issue will be discussed in BCCI’s next meeting. The board had earlier framed rules regarding wives and family members on overseas tours after the 2024-25 Australia tour. But there are no such rules for the IPL. In this league, player logistics are handled by the franchises. So far, the BCCI has not issued any order or rule on this.

However, the report claims, that the board has no problem with players’ relationships, it is concerned that some partners are staying in team hotels and traveling on team buses. Some even travel independently to other cities to be with players. With several being social media influencers, there’s concern over confidential information reaching the public.

What BCCI officail said on rules?

“A BCCI official has stated that discussions are underway. There are no issues with wives and family members travelling with players, but the matter is considered more serious in the case of girlfriends. Earlier, girlfriends were not allowed to stay with players during the IPL, but it has now become a trend,” the report carried.

“When a BCCI official raised the issue with a member of the Anti-Corruption Unit, the representative said they are not permitted to object to wives and “official girlfriends”. When the board questioned the term “official girlfriend”, the member said that is what they had been instructed.”

BCCI to tighten rules

The BCCI wants to discuss the matter at its next meeting and frame stringent rules on the “girlfriend culture” in the league. The regulations are expected to extend beyond the IPL to Team India during international tours. Despite IPL teams being privately owned, the BCCI intends to set a uniform rule for all franchises. 

The Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) is also set to receive specific instructions related to accommodation and travel procedures.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time when BCCI is planning to take such strict action, earlier, after India’s heavy loss to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the BCCI introduced multiple tough protocols. Among them was a rule limiting family visits to one week on tours lasting 45 days or longer. The BCCI can reportedly monitor players more effectively during India games, but overseeing them in the IPL is harder due to the 10 privately owned franchises.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Assam polls result 2026: Who is Riniki Bhuyan Sarma? CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife, who also filed case against Congress leader Pawan Khera
Assam polls result 2026: Who is Riniki Bhuyan Sarma?
Shocking! Baseer Ali loses cool, grabs pap by neck at Prince Narula’s party due to this reason: Viral video
Shocking! Baseer Ali loses cool, grabs pap by neck at Prince Narula’s party
Assam election poll results: Who is Ajanta Neog? Five-time MLA eyeing sixth term leads against INC in Golaghat
Who is Ajanta Neog? Five-time MLA eyeing sixth term lead against INC in Golaghat
West Bengal Election Result 2026: Who is Jakir Hossain? TMC’s ‘crorepati’ MLA trails from Jangipur constituency; How much is his declared assets?
West Bengal Election Result: Meet Jakir Hossain, TMC's rischest candidate...
What is ‘let’s buy Spirit’ trend? Viral social media campaign raises millions to rescue Spirit Airlines
What is ‘let’s buy Spirit’ trend? Viral social media campaign raises millions
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
TVK's Vijay’s rumoured GF Trisha Krishnan visits Tirumala Venkateswara temple amid Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026| Check pics
TVK's Vijay’s rumoured GF Trisha Krishnan visits Tirumala Venkateswara temple
Kerala Election Result 2026: Pinarayi Vijayan vs VD Satheesan, Sobha Surendran vs Ramesh Pisharody, and others; big face-offs to watch
Kerala Election Result 2026: Check potential candidates constituency-wise
Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: From Stalin's Kolathur to Vijay's Perambur, battles in 5 key seats to watch
Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Battles in 5 key seats to watch
West Bengal Election Result 2026: Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury vs Subrata Maitra, big face-offs to watch
West Bengal Election Result 2026: Mamata vs Suvendu, 5 big face-offs to watch
Assam Assembly Election Results 2026: Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Jalukbari to Akhil Gogoi’s Sibsagar, 5 high-profile battles to watch out on May 4
Assam Assembly Election Results 2026: 5 high-profile battles to watch on May 4
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement