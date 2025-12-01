BCCI to take a call on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's relationship with Gautam Gambhir, reports claim...

Despite the enduring popularity of Kohli and Rohit among Indian cricket fans, the ongoing speculation about their future and the discussions surrounding their relationship with head coach Gautam Gambhir have presented difficulties, even for BCCI.

The inclusion of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the Indian team for the initial ODI against Australia noticeably changed the atmosphere compared to the recent Test series against the same team. Despite the enduring popularity of Kohli and Rohit among Indian cricket fans, the ongoing speculation about their future and the discussions surrounding their relationship with head coach Gautam Gambhir have presented difficulties, even for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). A recent report indicates that the dynamics between Gambhir, Kohli, and Rohit are not entirely smooth.

Gautam Gambhir's relationship with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma has changed

According to Dainik Jagran, head coach Gautam Gambhir's relationship with Kohli and Rohit has changed since he took over from Rahul Dravid as India's head coach. The report suggests that the connection between the two star players and the coach is becoming strained.

"The relations between Gautam Gambhir and senior players Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma aren't as good as they should be, and there could be a meeting regarding the future of the two players. This could take place either in Raipur or Visakhapatnam - venues for the second and third ODIs," Jagran quoted a BCCI source as saying.

When the equation between Gambhir, Kohli and Sharma changed?

The issues in their relationship reportedly began after Kohli and Rohit unexpectedly retired from Test cricket. The report also made a significant claim, indicating that during the Australia ODIs, Rohit and the BCCI chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar, did not have a strong relationship.

The Australia ODI series marked the first time Kohli and Rohit played for India after retiring from Test cricket. While Kohli faced early challenges, including two ducks in the first two matches, he recovered in the third, where Rohit scored a century.

As the ODI series against South Africa draws near, the dynamics between Kohli and Gambhir are being closely examined, with reports indicating they're not exactly on speaking terms.

BCCI to take action

The current situation is reportedly unfavorable for the BCCI, as the head coach Gambhir's public criticism on social media has upset senior management.

"During the Australia series, Rohit and Agarkar did not interact at all. Between then and now, even Kohli and Gambhir haven't spoken much to each other. Besides, the manner in which fans of Kohli and Rohit are attacking Gambhir on social media has made the BCCI upset," the report asserted.