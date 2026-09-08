BCCI takes strict action, drops Rohit Yadav from India U19 squad over age fraud, know who are his replacements

BCCI has taken strict action against a key player from the India U19 squad for the upcoming Australia series over age fraud charges, dropping him from both squads and announcing replacements.

BCCI has dropped Bengal pacer Rohit Yadav from the India U19 squad for the Australia series due to age fraud and imposed a two-year ban. He was removed from both one-day and multi-day squads after document verification found three different birth certificates with years listed as 2007, 2009 and 2010. Rohit had played against Sri Lanka in July and took six wickets as one of the best performers.

BCCI names two replacements

The BCCI announced replacements for the series after Rohit was removed. Aryan Savsani has been included to the one-day squad, while Tanmay Baloda has been named in the multi-day squad. Rohit and others in such situations had previously faced consequences from the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). BCCI has now confirmed the ban.

India U19 vs Australia U19 schedule

From September 18 to 23, India U19 will play three one-day games versus Australia U19. From September 27 to October 8, 2026, there will be two multi-day games.The team will try to maintain their strong performance against Australia after their successful performance against Sri Lanka.

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India U19 squads

One-Day squad:

Lakshya Raichandani (c), Yashbardhan Chauhan (vc), Rajat Baghel (wk), Aaryavir Sehwag, V.K. Vineet, Kushagra Ojha, Arjun Rajput, Manal Chauhan, Anvay Dravid (wk), V. Yashveer, Shavin Vinodh, Mohit Ulva, Chigurupati Venkata, Kavya Patel, Aryan Savsani.

Multi-Day squad:

Yashbardhan Chauhan (c), Lakshya Raichandani (vc), Sagar Virk, Kushagra Ojha, Manal Chauhan, Kush Patel, Manav Krishna (wk), Abhipray Biswas (wk), Ishan Om, Ayaan Akram, Pranav Ragavendra, Priyanshu Singh, Mohit Ulva, Aryan Yadav, Tanmay Baloda.