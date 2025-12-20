BCCI shares MAJOR update on Shubman Gill's injury ahead of T20 World Cup squad announcement: 'He is improving but...'

Shubman Gill, the vice-captain of India's T20I team, has played 15 T20I matches in 2025 without scoring a half-century. Read here to know what BCCI said about him.

India's cricket squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 and the five-match T20I series against New Zealand will be announced by the BCCI's senior men's selection committee this Saturday, December 20. The T20 World Cup in 2026 will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, with matches spread across eight venues from February 7 to March 8. The T20I series against New Zealand will see matches in Nagpur, Raipur, Guwahati, Visakhapatnam, and Thiruvananthapuram on January 21, 23, 25, 28, and 31.

It's anticipated that the same team will represent India in both the World Cup and the New Zealand series. All eyes will be on the BCCI selectors, under the leadership of Ajit Agarkar, to see if they stick with the players from the ongoing South Africa series or introduce new faces.

Shubman Gill, the vice-captain of India's T20I team, has played 15 T20I matches in 2025 without scoring a half-century. In the ongoing series against South Africa, his scores have been 4, 0, and 28, leading to criticism. Despite the low scores, it's unlikely he'll be dropped from the squad.

BCCI's official statemnet on Shubman Gill

Taking to the X, formerly Twitter, BCCI wrote, "Shubman Gill sustained an impact injury to his right foot while batting in the nets on 16th December in Lucknow. After consulting a specialist and getting treatment with the BCCI medical team, he is improving but will be unavailable for selection for the final T20I in Ahmedabad."

However, if the selectors make a bold move, Yashasvi Jaiswal or Ishan Kishan could be considered. Jaiswal, part of India's 2024 T20 World Cup-winning team, hasn't played a T20I since July 2024. Jaiswal has been performing well in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), including a century against Haryana, and has 723 runs in 23 T20I matches.

Ishan Kishan has made a strong case for selection, leading Jharkhand in SMAT 2025 with 517 runs, including a century in the final. Although his inclusion is unlikely, he offers a wicketkeeping option.

Suryakumar Yadav's form

Suryakumar Yadav is also struggling with form, but his leadership has been successful, making it unlikely that the selectors and board will replace him before the T20 World Cup. They will be looking for him to improve his batting performance before the tournament.

India’s likely squad for the T20 World Cup 2026 and New Zealand series:

Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, and Jasprit Bumrah are expected to be selected. Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Shivam Dube, and Jitesh Sharma also have a good chance of being included.

The selection of Sanju Samson and Washington Sundar, who was part of the 2024 T20 World Cup-winning team, is uncertain. Sundar was chosen over Rinku Singh for the current series against South Africa but hasn’t played. If he is left out, Rinku or Nitish Kumar Reddy could be considered. Ishan Kishan is a potential replacement for Samson, providing a left-handed batting option.