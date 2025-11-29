BCCI sends STRONG message to Rohit Sharma ahead of World Cup 2027, asks him to 'focus on fitness and performance' and avoid...

Rohit Sharma is set to play in the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa. The matches will be held in Ranchi, Raipur, and Visakhapatnam on November 30, December 3, and December 6, respectively. Read here to know BCCI's message for Rohit Sharma.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly requested Rohit Sharma to prioritise his fitness and performance, and to refrain from responding to rumours concerning his future in international cricket. Rohit, who retired from T20Is on June 29, 2024, and from Tests on May 7, 2025, is currently only active in ODIs.

There were many questions regarding his future in international cricket before the three-match ODI series in Australia last month. However, after he scored one century and one half-century against the six-time ODI World Cup winners and also finished the away series as the highest run-scorer, the rumors of his retirement from ODIs were dispelled.

Rohit Sharma, the right-handed batsman from Mumbai and India's third-highest run-scorer in the 50-over format, is set to play in the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa. The matches will be held in Ranchi, Raipur, and Visakhapatnam on November 30, December 3, and December 6, respectively.

What BCCI has asked Rohit Sharma to do ahead of World Cup 2027?

According to a report in Times of India, “BCCI has asked Rohit to ‘just focus on his fitness and performance’ while ‘avoiding’ reacting to speculation on his future."

A BCCI source revealed that the board wishes for Rohit to maintain his aggressive style of play, which was not as evident in the recent Australia series.

“It is expected that he (Rohit) continues to lead by example as a fearless batter at the top of the order. The conditions were tough in Australia, but it did look like he was avoiding taking risks. Both (Rohit and Virat) are expected to lead the batting to make it easier for the rest of the younger batters around them," a BCCI source was quoted as saying by TOI.

BCCI to meet selectors and team management to decide on Ro-Ko's future

After the ODI series against South Africa, the BCCI is reportedly planning a meeting between selectors and team management to "firm up a plan on Rohit and Virat’s future in the setup, with an eye on the 2027 ODI World Cup."

“It is very important that players of Rohit and Kohli’s stature are given clarity about what is expected of them and how the current management views their roles. They can’t just be playing with uncertainty," a BCCI source said.

Meanwhile, as of now, the South Africa series is the immediate focus. However, the more significant development could be the discussions that follow: a candid conversation where India’s two prominent players and the selection committee will assess the longevity of their ODI partnership.