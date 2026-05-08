BCCI sends 8-page warning letter to IPL teams, tightens hotel room access rules, flags ‘honey trap’ risk; Full list of dos, don'ts

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia has sent a 8-page official notice to all 10 IPL franchises, warning them about possible ‘honey-trap’ risks in the 2026 season.

The ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has given audiences many unforgettable memories. From Sanju Samson's blazing shots to Jasprit Bumrah's struggle for wickets, this season has witnessed it all. This season has also seen major protocol violations, such as Rajasthan Royals (RR) team manager Romi Bhinder using a phone in the dugout during a match and then Riyan Parag vaping inside the dressing room. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) observed everything happening under its nose. Now, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia has sent a 8-page official notice to all 10 IPL franchises, warning them about possible ‘honey-trap’ risks in the 2026 season.

The board is taking a tougher approach to avoid serious accusations, including sexual misconduct, involving players or officials in the T20 league. In its communication to franchises, the BCCI said that surprise inspections of players’ hotel rooms will be carried out, and violations will face strict action.

What BCCI said in it's warning letter?

In the statement, Saikia told the franchises, "The BCCI draws the attention of all franchises to the well-documented risks of targeted compromise and honey-trapping that pervade high-profile sporting environments. The possibility of incidents giving rise to serious legal allegations, including those under applicable laws on sexual misconduct, cannot be discounted. IPL franchise management must remain vigilant and proactive in mitigating such risks at all times," Saikia stated in a seven-page guideline issued on Thursday.

A task force with members from the BCCI and the IPL Operations team has been set up. It will handle hotel room checks. Unauthorised access will trigger strong disciplinary measures, with potential penalties already defined.

BCCI flags ‘honey trap’ risk

The BCCI has cautioned all franchises about the documented dangers of targeted compromise and honey trapping common in high-profile sports environments. The potential for incidents that could lead to serious legal claims, including under India’s sexual misconduct laws, cannot be ignored.

IPL franchises must remain vigilant and proactive in minimizing these risks at all times.

The BCCI has further noted that multiple players and support staff have left team hotels at unusual hours without informing the designated Security Liaison Officers or Team Integrity Officers.

"The BCCI / IPL Operations Team may conduct periodic checks to assess adherence to the directives set forth in this advisory. Team managers are required to maintain records of all approved guest visits and hotel movements," the statement continued.

"Any breach of the aforementioned directives must be self-reported to the IPL Operations Team or the relevant IPL Venue Team at the earliest opportunity. The BCCI trusts that all IPL franchises will treat this advisory with the seriousness it warrants and take all necessary steps to uphold the integrity and reputation of the Indian Premier League."

What's allowed/ what's banned

As per the directive, Saikia said outsiders cannot enter IPL team members’ rooms without the team manager’s prior awareness and approval, regardless of their relationship with the player or official.

Moreover, players and support staff are required to notify and receive clearance from the Security Liaison Officer (SLO) and/or Team Integrity Officer (TIO) before exiting the team hotel at any hour. Any intended travel outside the hotel, for personal, leisure, or other purposes, must also be disclosed to the Team Manager and the SLO.

Saika said, "The BCCI and the IPL Governing Council wish to make unequivocally clear that any breach of the directives set out in this advisory shall be treated as a serious disciplinary matter. Non-compliance shall expose the relevant IPL franchise and the individual concerned to proceedings under the applicable provisions of the IPL Regulations, the BCCI Rules & Regulations, and other applicable statutes, as the circumstances may warrant."

In addition to the earlier measures, Saikia said the BCCI / IPL Governing Council reserves the right to impose penalties at its discretion. These may involve show-cause notices, financial fines, suspension, or disqualification.

"Franchises are strongly advised to take cognisance of this advisory and take all necessary steps to ensure full compliance. The BCCI reserves the right to conduct periodic audits and inspections to ascertain adherence to these directives," Saikia added.

The BCCI has further warned IPL franchise owners not to communicate with players or managers in the dugout while matches are in progress.

Vapping banned

While the BCCI secretary did not mention Riyan Parag in the official note, all franchises have been clearly told not to use any banned substances in team hotels or stadiums.

“Instances of vaping within the dressing room and other restricted areas of tournament venues have been brought to the BCCI's attention. It is pertinent to note that the use of vapes and electronic cigarettes is prohibited under applicable Indian law. Any individual found engaging in such conduct within tournament premises is not only violating BCCI and IPL regulations but may also be committing a cognisable offence under the applicable statutory framework,” the document states.

“Accordingly, the use of vapes, e-cigarettes, and all prohibited substances is strictly banned within all IPL tournament venues, including dressing rooms, dugouts, team hotels, and practice facilities. Furthermore, the team management must ensure that all players and support staff are unequivocally informed of this prohibition and that no such substances are permitted within any team premises during the tournament,” it added.