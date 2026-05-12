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BCCI punishes DC captain Axar Patel with Rs 12 lakh fine after defeating PBKS in IPL 2026, here’s why

BCCI has imposed a strict penalty on Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel after his team was found guilty of a slow over-rate during a crucial IPL 2026 clash, adding further pressure on the franchise amid their struggling campaign.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : May 12, 2026, 12:40 PM IST

BCCI punishes DC captain Axar Patel with Rs 12 lakh fine after defeating PBKS in IPL 2026, here’s why
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BCCI has imposed a strict penalty on Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel after his team was found guilty of a slow over-rate during a crucial IPL 2026 clash, adding further pressure on the franchise amid their struggling campaign.

BCCI action on Axar Patel:

Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel received a fine of Rs 12 lakh from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after officials determined that he maintained a slow over-rate during the match against Punjab Kings at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. The first over-rate violation by Delhi Capitals during IPL 2026 occurred through this violation of Article 2.22 from the IPL Code of Conduct, which governs minimum over-rate violations.

The rule holds the captain responsible for ensuring the team completes its overs within the allocated time. The league has already punished Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, and Hardik Pandya with similar penalties for comparable offences during the current season.

Match incident and toss decision:

The match started with Axar Patel winning the toss and selecting to bowl first. He explained that the team had been struggling in key moments across batting, bowling, and fielding in recent games. He acknowledged that the team performed well throughout matches but needed to improve their execution during crucial moments of the game. The pitch appeared to be fresh, according to him, because he believed that bowlers would receive benefits from using the new ball during the initial stages of the match.

Punjab Kings performance:

The Punjab Kings team, which Shreyas Iyer leads, entered the match with six consecutive victories from the start of their season. The team aimed to achieve a strong comeback after suffering three consecutive defeats. The team aimed to restore their winning form while advancing their standing in the points table.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan reveals best cure that helps him through sleepless nights

Delhi Capitals playoff pressure:

The Delhi Capitals team faced their most challenging match situation. The team needed to win all their remaining games during the league stage because it was their only path to reaching the playoffs. DC needed to win this match because they held eighth place in the standings with four victories from eleven matches.

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