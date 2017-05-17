Headlines

BCCI officials cry foul after proposal to cut daily allowance

Currently, the senior officials have a daily allowanece $750, even though the board bears the costs of airport transfers, air travel, hotel stay and taxi fares

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 17, 2017, 01:07 PM IST

It’s not good news for BCCI officials, as reports suggest that their daily allowance will see a massive cut. As reported in The Times of India, the office bearers and committee heads who draw $750 as daily allowance are furious with the decision.

"Enhancement in DA came through a resolution of the general body and there nothing wrong with it. The players travel 150 days with the team and the officials only do when there is a need. The players are paid match fees and retainership fees too. This comparison is not needed," a BCCI official told the daily while adding the DA money is needed when the BCCI top bosses meet representatives from other boards over lunch or dinner.

Currently, the BCCI bears the cost of airport transfers, air travel, hotel stay and even taxi fares. For this, questions have been raised why the members need such a high daily allowance, when players get an allowance of $125 per day. Even state association representatives, who travel for special tournaments outside India, are paid $500 per day.

The question being raised with the board now is: How can the board officials, who are in honorary posts, not come under the purview of holding an office of profit after charging so much money from the BCCI?

 

