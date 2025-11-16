FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Veteran actor Prem Chopra discharged from hospital after eight days, doctors reported...

Aakash Chopra questions Ravindra Jadeja's pay cut in trade to Rajasthan Royals from CSK

Viral video: Salman Khan is angry, ignores paparazzi after Dharmendra's privacy fiasco, netizens react

Bigg Boss 19: Moment of truth for Farrhana Bhatt, astrologer says 'tumhe success ka matlab nahi pata', Tanya Mittal breaks down after expert REVEALS...

Mukesh Ambani sends a special jet to receive this unique sweet from a Uttar Pradesh village, it is...

BCCI officially announces IPL 2026 mini-auction will held in Abu Dhabi on…, here's all you need to know

Bihar Elections 2025: Oath-taking ceremony likely on Nov 19 or 20, say sources

Viral video: 'Atheist' SS Rajamouli 'insulted' Lord Hanuman? Star director 'blames' Almighty at Varanasi launch, leaves netizens furious for saying...

Red Fort Blast: 9mm cartridges, used by Army, recovered from explosion site; no pistol found

Shubman Gill ruled out of 1st Test vs South Africa due to neck injury, confirms BCCI

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Veteran actor Prem Chopra discharged from hospital after eight days, doctors reported...

Veteran actor Prem Chopra discharged from hospital after eight days

Aakash Chopra questions Ravindra Jadeja's pay cut in trade to Rajasthan Royals from CSK

Aakash Chopra questions Ravindra Jadeja's pay cut in trade to Rajasthan Royals

Viral video: Salman Khan is angry, ignores paparazzi after Dharmendra's privacy fiasco, netizens react

Salman Khan is angry, ignores paparazzi after Dharmendra's privacy fiasco

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In PICS: Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh's son Ahaan turns 1, couple shares adorable pics from 1st birthday

In PICS: Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh's son Ahaan turns 1, couple shares adorable

Inside Shubhman Gill's house worth Rs 3,20,00,000: From modern interiors, elegant design to comfy spaces, minimal architecture - see pics

Inside Shubhman Gill's house worth Rs 3,20,00,000- Take a look

From Amitabh Bachchan-Deepika Padukone, to R Madhavan-Rakul Preet Singh: 5 on-screen father–daughter duos defining complex relationships

From Amitabh-Deepika, to R Madhavan-Rakul: On-screen father-daughter duos

HomeSports

SPORTS

BCCI officially announces IPL 2026 mini-auction will held in Abu Dhabi on…, here's all you need to know

The upcoming auction will be a mini-auction, a one-day event, in preparation for the IPL 2026 season. Read here to when IPL 2026 mini-auction will take place.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 16, 2025, 11:26 AM IST

BCCI officially announces IPL 2026 mini-auction will held in Abu Dhabi on…, here's all you need to know
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced that the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) auction will once again be held overseas, with Abu Dhabi as the venue. The auction is scheduled for December 16, 2025. This announcement came shortly after all ten franchises finalized their lists of retained players. The upcoming auction will be a mini-auction, a one-day event, in preparation for the IPL 2026 season.

BCCI announces date and venue for IPL 2026 mini-auction

“The IPL Player Auction will take place on 16th December at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi,” the BCCI said in an official release.

This marks the third consecutive year that the IPL auction will take place outside of India. The previous mega auction was held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where significant purchases were made, including players like Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, and Venkatesh Iyer. The 2024 auction was hosted in Dubai.

The ten participating teams will have a combined budget of INR 237.55 crore available for the auction, with a total of 77 player slots to fill. Each franchise is permitted to have a maximum squad size of 25 players.

IPL 2026 retention 

It's important to note that the player retention window for the upcoming tournament closed on November 15. All ten teams have retained a total of 173 players, including 49 overseas players.

Punjab Kings retained the highest number of players, with a total of 21. Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans each retained 20 players. Kolkata Knight Riders, a three-time champion, will have the largest purse available at INR 64.30 crore as they head into the auction.

After releasing players such as Andre Russell and Venkatesh Iyer, Kolkata Knight Riders will aim to fill a maximum of 13 slots, with six of those slots available for overseas players.

Chennai Super Kings will have the second-largest purse, totaling INR 43.4 crore, and will be looking to fill a maximum of nine available slots.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Veteran actor Prem Chopra discharged from hospital after eight days, doctors reported...
Veteran actor Prem Chopra discharged from hospital after eight days
Aakash Chopra questions Ravindra Jadeja's pay cut in trade to Rajasthan Royals from CSK
Aakash Chopra questions Ravindra Jadeja's pay cut in trade to Rajasthan Royals
Viral video: Salman Khan is angry, ignores paparazzi after Dharmendra's privacy fiasco, netizens react
Salman Khan is angry, ignores paparazzi after Dharmendra's privacy fiasco
Bigg Boss 19: Moment of truth for Farrhana Bhatt, astrologer says 'tumhe success ka matlab nahi pata', Tanya Mittal breaks down after expert REVEALS...
Bigg Boss 19: Moment of truth for Farrhana, astrologer says 'tumhe success...'
Mukesh Ambani sends a special jet to receive this unique sweet from a Uttar Pradesh village, it is...
Mukesh Ambani sends a special jet to receive this unique sweet from a Uttar Prad
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In PICS: Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh's son Ahaan turns 1, couple shares adorable pics from 1st birthday
In PICS: Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh's son Ahaan turns 1, couple shares adorable
Inside Shubhman Gill's house worth Rs 3,20,00,000: From modern interiors, elegant design to comfy spaces, minimal architecture - see pics
Inside Shubhman Gill's house worth Rs 3,20,00,000- Take a look
From Amitabh Bachchan-Deepika Padukone, to R Madhavan-Rakul Preet Singh: 5 on-screen father–daughter duos defining complex relationships
From Amitabh-Deepika, to R Madhavan-Rakul: On-screen father-daughter duos
Sunny Deol's luxurious lifestyle: Take sneak peek into Gadar actor's Rs 150 crore Mumbai houses, Rs 8 crore Manali farmhouse, lavish UK mansion
Sunny Deol's Rs 150 crore Mumbai houses, Rs 8 crore Manali farmhouse
From Ravindra Jadeja to Sanju Samson: Biggest and most shocking trades ahead of IPL 2026 auction
From Ravindra Jadeja to Sanju Samson: Biggest and most shocking trades ahead of
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE