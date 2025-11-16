BCCI officially announces IPL 2026 mini-auction will held in Abu Dhabi on…, here's all you need to know

Veteran actor Prem Chopra discharged from hospital after eight days, doctors reported...
SPORTS
The upcoming auction will be a mini-auction, a one-day event, in preparation for the IPL 2026 season. Read here to when IPL 2026 mini-auction will take place.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced that the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) auction will once again be held overseas, with Abu Dhabi as the venue. The auction is scheduled for December 16, 2025. This announcement came shortly after all ten franchises finalized their lists of retained players. The upcoming auction will be a mini-auction, a one-day event, in preparation for the IPL 2026 season.
“The IPL Player Auction will take place on 16th December at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi,” the BCCI said in an official release.
The player retention window for #TATAIPL 2026 season closed on November 15, 2025, with all 10 franchises confirming their retained players ahead of the auction.
The #TATAIPLAuction will take place on 16th December at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.
This marks the third consecutive year that the IPL auction will take place outside of India. The previous mega auction was held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where significant purchases were made, including players like Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, and Venkatesh Iyer. The 2024 auction was hosted in Dubai.
The ten participating teams will have a combined budget of INR 237.55 crore available for the auction, with a total of 77 player slots to fill. Each franchise is permitted to have a maximum squad size of 25 players.
It's important to note that the player retention window for the upcoming tournament closed on November 15. All ten teams have retained a total of 173 players, including 49 overseas players.
Punjab Kings retained the highest number of players, with a total of 21. Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans each retained 20 players. Kolkata Knight Riders, a three-time champion, will have the largest purse available at INR 64.30 crore as they head into the auction.
After releasing players such as Andre Russell and Venkatesh Iyer, Kolkata Knight Riders will aim to fill a maximum of 13 slots, with six of those slots available for overseas players.
Chennai Super Kings will have the second-largest purse, totaling INR 43.4 crore, and will be looking to fill a maximum of nine available slots.