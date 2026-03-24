FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10th Result 2026 DECLARED: Know steps to download Class 10 results at rajasthan.gov.in; check toppers' list

How Dr. Archika Didi is reframing the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra for modern seekers

Inside Simran Sawhney’s character-driven approach to cinematography

Global experts gather at IIT BHU for ACM FIRE 2025 conference; Praveen Kumar Pal highlights future of AI-Driven optical networks

LSI-MECH Engineers delivers sleeve-type expansion joints for multinational energy company

Best Company for Medical Insurance in India: Which One Should You Trust?

FLiCKA's Viral Moment: India's First 20-Foot Silk Touch Primer Billboard

Why did HDFC Bank CEO Atanu Chakraborty resign? Company appoints law firms to probe

BCCI new rule: Why MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma banned from wearing , floppies during IPL 2026?

Dhurandhar The Revenge: Pakistanis are furious with Ranveer Singh's 'ghatiya, third-class' film, threaten to attack India: 'Phir se maarenge' | Viral video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
How Dr. Archika Didi is reframing the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra for modern seekers

How Dr. Archika Didi is reframing the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra for modern seeke

Inside Simran Sawhney’s character-driven approach to cinematography

Inside Simran Sawhney’s character-driven approach to cinematography

Global experts gather at IIT BHU for ACM FIRE 2025 conference; Praveen Kumar Pal highlights future of AI-Driven optical networks

Global experts gather at IIT BHU for ACM FIRE 2025 conference

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Pakistan becomes world's most polluted country as air quality remains global concern; check full list here

Pakistan becomes world's most polluted country as air quality remains global

PSL to die after 2026 edition? Pakistan Super League faces biggest test amid security scare

PSL to die after 2026 edition? Pakistan Super League faces biggest test amid sec

Dhurandhar The Revenge: 6 reasons why Ranveer Singh earns title of Bollywood biggest superstar of this decade

Dhurandhar The Revenge: 6 reasons why Ranveer Singh earns title of Bollywood

HomeSports

SPORTS

BCCI new rule: Why MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma banned from wearing , floppies during IPL 2026?

Ahead of the IPL 2026, BCCI as shared a new set of guidelines with the 10 franchises for the upcoming season. Read here

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Mar 24, 2026, 12:23 PM IST

BCCI new rule: Why MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma banned from wearing , floppies during IPL 2026?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has introduced a set of guidelines for the upcoming IPL 2026 season, aiming to maintain discipline and ensure a smooth tournament. As per the new instructions, players are required to travel to practice sessions in the team bus, while their families and friends will have to use separate vehicles and watch the training from the hospitality area.

BCCI bans sleeveless jerseys, floppies during IPL post-match presentations

The BCCI has also emphasised the importance of dressing appropriately during post-match presentations. All the players have been instructed not to wear "floppies and sleeveless jerseys" during these events, with a warning on the first instance and a financial penalty on the second.

Additionally, players are requested to wear orange and purple caps, and those not wearing caps are asked to do so for the first two overs till broadcast captures it.

BCCI strict rules for practice sessions and net facilities

The BCCI has allocated specific practice facilities for each team, with each team getting two nets in the practice area and one side wicket on the main square for range hitting. At the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, teams will get two wickets each if they are practicing simultaneously.

The guidelines also state that no open nets will be allowed, and practice won't be permitted on match days. Furthermore, no fitness test will be conducted on the main square on match days.

Teams are required to inform the BCCI about any changes in jersey numbers at least 24 hours in advance.

Meanwhile, the IPL 2026 season is set to begin on March 28, with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM whhile the toss will be held at 7:00 PM.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10th Result 2026 DECLARED: Know steps to download Class 10 results at rajasthan.gov.in; check toppers' list
RBSE Class 10th Result 2026: Rajasthan Board declares Class 10th results
How Dr. Archika Didi is reframing the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra for modern seekers
How Dr. Archika Didi is reframing the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra for modern seeke
Inside Simran Sawhney’s character-driven approach to cinematography
Inside Simran Sawhney’s character-driven approach to cinematography
Global experts gather at IIT BHU for ACM FIRE 2025 conference; Praveen Kumar Pal highlights future of AI-Driven optical networks
Global experts gather at IIT BHU for ACM FIRE 2025 conference
LSI-MECH Engineers delivers sleeve-type expansion joints for multinational energy company
LSI-MECH Engineers delivers sleeve-type expansion joints for energy company
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Pakistan becomes world's most polluted country as air quality remains global concern; check full list here
Pakistan becomes world's most polluted country as air quality remains global
PSL to die after 2026 edition? Pakistan Super League faces biggest test amid security scare
PSL to die after 2026 edition? Pakistan Super League faces biggest test amid sec
Dhurandhar The Revenge: 6 reasons why Ranveer Singh earns title of Bollywood biggest superstar of this decade
Dhurandhar The Revenge: 6 reasons why Ranveer Singh earns title of Bollywood
Who was 'Farsa Wale Baba'? Cow vigilante's death sparks major uproar, 20 arrested, details here
Who was 'Farsa Wale Baba'? Cow vigilante's death sparks major uproar
Ashok Kharat, 'Maharashtra Epstein Files’ Figure: Know about his family, education, net worth
Ashok Kharat, 'Maharashtra Epstein Files’ Figure: Know about his family
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement