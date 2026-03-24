BCCI new rule: Why MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma banned from wearing , floppies during IPL 2026?

Ahead of the IPL 2026, BCCI as shared a new set of guidelines with the 10 franchises for the upcoming season. Read here

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has introduced a set of guidelines for the upcoming IPL 2026 season, aiming to maintain discipline and ensure a smooth tournament. As per the new instructions, players are required to travel to practice sessions in the team bus, while their families and friends will have to use separate vehicles and watch the training from the hospitality area.

BCCI bans sleeveless jerseys, floppies during IPL post-match presentations

The BCCI has also emphasised the importance of dressing appropriately during post-match presentations. All the players have been instructed not to wear "floppies and sleeveless jerseys" during these events, with a warning on the first instance and a financial penalty on the second.

Additionally, players are requested to wear orange and purple caps, and those not wearing caps are asked to do so for the first two overs till broadcast captures it.

BCCI strict rules for p ractice sessions and net facilities

The BCCI has allocated specific practice facilities for each team, with each team getting two nets in the practice area and one side wicket on the main square for range hitting. At the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, teams will get two wickets each if they are practicing simultaneously.

The guidelines also state that no open nets will be allowed, and practice won't be permitted on match days. Furthermore, no fitness test will be conducted on the main square on match days.

Teams are required to inform the BCCI about any changes in jersey numbers at least 24 hours in advance.

Meanwhile, the IPL 2026 season is set to begin on March 28, with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM whhile the toss will be held at 7:00 PM.