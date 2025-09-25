BCCI makes BIG move, files official complaint with ICC match referee Andy Pycroft seeking strict action against...

BCCI filed the complaint against the duo on Wednesday (September 24, 2025) and ICC is in receipt of the e-mail.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has formally filed a complaint against Pakistani cricketers Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan, citing provocative gestures during their Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match against India. The BCCI has requested that strict action be taken against the two players and has provided video evidence to support its claims.

As per a report by Dainik Jagran, Indian team has urged match referee Andy Pycroft to take "strict action" concerning Farhan and Rauf's "provocative and indecent behaviour" during the Asia Cup match held at the Dubai International Stadium last Sunday.

Why BCCI is seeking strict action against Haris Rauf?

Pakistan's fast bowler Haris Rauf was observed making multiple gestures in response to chants of "Kohli, Kohli" from Indian spectators. He mimicked a fighter jet on several occasions, including while fielding near the boundary ropes and after taking the wicket of Sanju Samson. Additionally, he displayed a "6-0" gesture, which has been linked to a false claim regarding the shooting down of Indian Air Force aircraft during Operation Sindoor in May. Earlier in the same match, Pakistan opener Farhan celebrated scoring a fifty with a gun-firing gesture.

Furthermore, Rauf was involved in a clash with Indian batters Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill during their partnership, an action that the BCCI has also strongly objected to.

“Such on-field behaviour is against the spirit of the game. We have complained to Andy Pycroft about this and demand strict action. Not only has an official complaint been made to Pycroft, but videos of Rauf and Sahibzada have also been attached to the email” as BCCI official said as the report stated.

Why BCCI is seeking strict action against Sahibzada Farhan?

During the September 21 match, Sahibzada Farhan celebrated with a gun-firing gesture using his bat as a machine gun prop, something that has been widely criticised.

"That celebration was just a moment at that time. I do not do a lot of celebrations after scoring 50. But, it suddenly came to my mind that let's do a celebration today. I did that. I don't know how people will take it. I don't care about that," Farhan had told reporters after the match.

The report indicates that the BCCI believes these gestures were deliberate in nature.

An ICC hearing is expected to take place in case Sahibzada and Rauf deny these allegations in writing. They might have to appear before the ICC Elite Panel Referee Richie Richardson for a hearing.