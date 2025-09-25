Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

From Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 to Tata Tiago: Top 5 most affordable cars in India 2025

Navratri 2025: 5 Bollywood-inspired pink outfits, from Janhvi Kapoor’s bodycon lehenga to Alia Bhatt’s sharara set

Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi defends teammates Haris Rauf, Sahibzada Farhan's controversial gestures against India: 'Our job is...'

BCCI makes BIG move, files official complaint with ICC match referee Andy Pycroft seeking strict action against...

Masterstroke by Mukesh Ambani: Reliance set to invest Rs 11560000000 in…, to generate employment for...

Made in Rs 56 crore, this superhit earned over Rs 100 crore, won 18 awards, hero romanced 15-year-younger actress, had steamy scenes with her, name is..

Amitabh adopted 'Bachchan' as surname to AVOID..., brother Ajitabh reveals major family secret, Big B was to be named...

US acknowledges 'turbulence' with India, but signals that Modi-Trump likely to meet soon

Meet woman, who fought against all odds to fulfill her late father's dream, cracked UPSC exam without any coaching in fourth attempt with AIR...

Escalator halt, Teleprompter glitch, Audio issue: Donald Trump angry on UN for 'sinister' sabotage, demands investigation

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 to Tata Tiago: Top 5 most affordable cars in India 2025

From Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 to Tata Tiago: Top 5 most affordable cars in India 2

Navratri 2025: 5 Bollywood-inspired pink outfits, from Janhvi Kapoor’s bodycon lehenga to Alia Bhatt’s sharara set

Navratri 2025: 5 Bollywood-inspired pink outfits, from Janhvi Kapoor’s bodycon l

Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi defends teammates Haris Rauf, Sahibzada Farhan's controversial gestures against India: 'Our job is...'

Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi defends teammates Haris Rauf, Sahibzada Farhan's contr

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeSports

SPORTS

BCCI makes BIG move, files official complaint with ICC match referee Andy Pycroft seeking strict action against...

BCCI filed the complaint against the duo on Wednesday (September 24, 2025) and ICC is in receipt of the e-mail.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 25, 2025, 09:15 AM IST

BCCI makes BIG move, files official complaint with ICC match referee Andy Pycroft seeking strict action against...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has formally filed a complaint against Pakistani cricketers Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan, citing provocative gestures during their Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match against India. The BCCI has requested that strict action be taken against the two players and has provided video evidence to support its claims.

As per a report by Dainik Jagran, Indian team has urged match referee Andy Pycroft to take "strict action" concerning Farhan and Rauf's "provocative and indecent behaviour" during the Asia Cup match held at the Dubai International Stadium last Sunday.

Why BCCI is seeking strict action against Haris Rauf?

Pakistan's fast bowler Haris Rauf was observed making multiple gestures in response to chants of "Kohli, Kohli" from Indian spectators. He mimicked a fighter jet on several occasions, including while fielding near the boundary ropes and after taking the wicket of Sanju Samson. Additionally, he displayed a "6-0" gesture, which has been linked to a false claim regarding the shooting down of Indian Air Force aircraft during Operation Sindoor in May. Earlier in the same match, Pakistan opener Farhan celebrated scoring a fifty with a gun-firing gesture.

Furthermore, Rauf was involved in a clash with Indian batters Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill during their partnership, an action that the BCCI has also strongly objected to.

“Such on-field behaviour is against the spirit of the game. We have complained to Andy Pycroft about this and demand strict action. Not only has an official complaint been made to Pycroft, but videos of Rauf and Sahibzada have also been attached to the email” as BCCI official said as the report stated.

Why BCCI is seeking strict action against Sahibzada Farhan?

During the September 21 match, Sahibzada Farhan celebrated with a gun-firing gesture using his bat as a machine gun prop, something that has been widely criticised.

"That celebration was just a moment at that time. I do not do a lot of celebrations after scoring 50. But, it suddenly came to my mind that let's do a celebration today. I did that. I don't know how people will take it. I don't care about that," Farhan had told reporters after the match.

The report indicates that the BCCI believes these gestures were deliberate in nature.

Meanwhile, BCCI filed the complaint against the duo on Wednesday (September 24, 2025) and ICC is in receipt of the e-mail.

An ICC hearing is expected to take place in case Sahibzada and Rauf deny these allegations in writing. They might have to appear before the ICC Elite Panel Referee Richie Richardson for a hearing.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta takes BIG decision amid festive season, says, 'Ramlila, Durga Puja to continue until...'
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta takes BIG decision amid festive season, says Ramlila to...
Bihar to get India's first sleeper Vande Bharat train before Durga Puja celebration? Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says...
Bihar to get India's first sleeper Vande Bharat train before Durga Puja...
Meet man who scored 44% in class 10th, failed 10 times is state PCS exam later cracked UPSC exam in 2nd attempt with AIR..., currently posted in...
Meet man who scored 44% in class 10th, failed 10 times is state PCS exam later c
Masterstroke by this company that plans to create AI ice creams with less calories and..., here’s all you need to know
Masterstroke by this company that plans to create AI ice creams with less calori
Shah Rukh Khan bags his first National Award, proud wife Gauri Khan pens note, reveals how she'll celebrate iconic moment: 'It’s a result of your...'
Shah Rukh Khan bags his first National Award, proud wife Gauri Khan pens note
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE