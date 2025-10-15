FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi-NCR Pollution Update: National Capital wakes up to 'poor' air quality, AQI at 201, IMD warns...

Viral video: Sonakshi Sinha radiates 'glow' with hubby Zaheer Iqbal at Vikram Phadnis' show, netizens are sure 'she is pregnent'

Who is Ashley J Tellis? Indian-origin defence expert in US arrested over secret documents, Chinese link

Bigg Boss 19: Zeishan Quadri REVEALS Salman Khan does give 'little leeway', amid accusations of being biased to Amaal Mallik: 'That’s part of the show'

Who was Sandeep Lather? Haryana ASI found dead in Rohtak, makes SHOCKING allegations on IPS Y. Puran kumar in final last video, 'corruption, sexual abuse, ...'

BCCI issues strong statement in support of Gautam Gambhir amid Harshit Rana selection controversy: 'Before you say anything...'

'Hostile act': US President Donald Trump FUMES on China due to..., issues BIG warning

Good news for Mumbai-Thane commuters: Samruddhi Highway to cut shot travel time between these two cities, here's all you need to know

Bihar elections 2025: Arvind Kejriwal's AAP releases second list of 48 candidates; check full list here

Donald Trump issues BIG warning to Hamas after Gaza summit: 'If they don't disarm...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video: Sonakshi Sinha radiates 'glow' with hubby Zaheer Iqbal at Vikram Phadnis' show, netizens are sure 'she is pregnent'

'Sonakshi Sinha is pregnant': Netizens comment on actress' latest appearence

Who was Sandeep Lather? Haryana ASI found dead in Rohtak, makes SHOCKING allegations on IPS Y. Puran kumar in final last video, 'corruption, sexual abuse, ...'

Who was Sandeep Lather? Haryana ASI found dead in Rohtak, makes SHOCKING...

BCCI issues strong statement in support of Gautam Gambhir amid Harshit Rana selection controversy: 'Before you say anything...'

BCCI issues strong statement in support of Gautam Gambhir amid Harshit Rana sele

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeSports

SPORTS

BCCI issues strong statement in support of Gautam Gambhir amid Harshit Rana selection controversy: 'Before you say anything...'

After India swept the series against the West Indies on Tuesday, Gambhir didn't mince his words while addressing the criticism around Harshit. Now, BCCI has come in support of India head coach over Harshit Rana's selection into the team.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Oct 15, 2025, 07:39 AM IST

BCCI issues strong statement in support of Gautam Gambhir amid Harshit Rana selection controversy: 'Before you say anything...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice-President Rajeev Shukla was in sync with head coach Gautam Gambhir about the backlash that young seamer Harshit Rana has been exposed to over his inclusion in the ODI series in Australia.

Harshit is believed by many to be a favourite of Gambhir, and the reason behind this notion stems from the 23-year-old speedster's involvement across all formats. After chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced the contingent for India's white-ball tour of Australia last week, fans and former cricketers questioned Harshit's place in the 15-member squad for the series, scheduled to commence on Sunday.

Former captain and selector Krishnamachari Srikkanth shared his thoughts on the 23-year-old's inclusion in the format, classifying Harshit as "one permanent member in the team". Certain sections of fans questioned Harshit's inclusion over Mohammad Shami, who was the joint-highest wicket-taker for India during the nation's unbeaten run to the Champions Trophy earlier this year.

In the post-match press conference, Gambhir launched a scathing tirade over Harshit's critics, and Shukla too believes that criticism should be done with responsibility, which doesn't bring a player's morale down.

"Gautam Gambhir is right. If someone has any complaints about the players, then it should be done responsibly. This will bring the players' morale down. It is the job of the team to select players. So, before you say anything about the players, you should think about how much responsibility you should take," Shukla said while speaking exclusively to ANI.

After India swept the series against the West Indies on Tuesday, Gambhir didn't mince his words while addressing the criticism around Harshit. He put a tag of "shameful" on those who have targeted the 23-year-old while subtly taking a dig at Srikkanth for his statement, urging them to refrain from commenting to get views on their YouTube channel.

"It's a little shameful that you are targeting a 23-year-old personally. Harshit's father is not a former chairman. It is not fair that you target an individual. You can target people's performance. And there are selectors and coaches who will target people's performance. But if you say such things to a 23-year-old kid, and then social media amplifies it even more, or you are told so many things on social media, imagine the mindset," Gambhir told reporters in the post-match press conference.

"What you say is just to run your YouTube channel. I think you've got, every one of us, not only me, you guys, everyone of us has moral responsibility towards Indian cricket. Indian cricket doesn't belong to me. It doesn't belong to the people sitting in that dressing room. It belongs to all of you as well. It belongs to every Indian who genuinely wants Indian cricket to do well. So you can criticise, but do it on performance. Don't do it because you want to target an individual," he added.

India's ODI squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
MCC NEET Counselling 2025: Revised round 3 schedule released at mcc.nic.in, seat allotment result on...; Check details inside
MCC NEET Counselling 2025: Revised round 3 schedule released at mcc.nic.in
Meet N Chandrasekaran, close aide of Ratan Tata, set to hold THIS position in Tata Sons for 3rd time, will now focus on...
Meet N Chandrasekaran, close aide of Ratan Tata, set to hold THIS position in Ta
‘No one is...’: Israel calls for Nobel Peace Prize for Donald Trump as he calls Netanyahu...
‘No one is...’: Israel calls for Nobel Peace Prize for Donald Trump as he calls
Influenza outbreak: Schools shut after 6,000 students fall ill, authorities issue high alert in THIS Asian country, not Japan, China, Bangladesh, name is…
Influenza outbreak: Schools shut after 6,000 students fall ill, the name is…
Donald Trump set to receive Israel’s Highest Civilian Award after missing out on Nobel Prize
Donald Trump set to receive Israel’s Highest Civilian Award for Gaza peace plan
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE