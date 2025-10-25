BCCI issues FIRST statement after two Australian women cricketers stalked, molested in Indore: 'Brings disrepute...'

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Devajit Saikia issues first statement after two Australia women cricketers were stalked and molested in Indore.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Devajit Saikia issues first statement after two Australia women cricketers were stalked and molested in Indore. He said, 'Very unfortunate incident, and this type of incident brings disrepute. I appreciate the State police for their prompt action to nab the culprit. Let the law take its course to punish the culprit.'

'This is a very unfortunate event that has taken place. Nobody expected this kind of thing to happen because India is such a hospitable country. This should not have happened with any of the guests of the country. So, we are extremely sorry for this incident, which is an unfortunate one.'

He added, 'We are also happy that the police have taken prompt action in nabbing the culprit at the earliest. I hope law will take its course to punish the culprit who has been nabbed. We will also ensure that, although there is already a security ring within all the visiting teams during the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup, but we will revamp it and we will ensure that no such things happen in future. We also hope everything will go smoothly for the remaining World Cup games.'

Australian women cricketers molested in Indore

On Thursday, two Australian women cricketer on their way to a cafe from Radisson Blu Hotel, were stalked and 'inappropriately' touched by a man on bike in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. The accused identified as Aqeel Khan, has been held by the police. The incident took place on Thursday, two days before Australia's top-of-the-table clash against South Africa in the ongoing world cup.

Cricket Australia said in a statement, 'CA can confirm two members of the Australian Women’s team were approached and touched inappropriately by a motorcyclist while walking to a cafe in Indore. The matter was reported by team security to police, who are handling the matter.'