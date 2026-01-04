FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
SPORTS

BCCI issues FIRST reaction after Bangladesh plans to shift T20 World Cup matches India over IPL row

The BCB has decided to write to the ICC, citing concerns over the security arrangements in India, particularly after the BCCI instructed KKR to release Mustafizur Rahman.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jan 04, 2026, 11:08 AM IST

The cricketing world is abuzz with controversy as Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) gears up to request the International Cricket Council (ICC) to shift its T20 World Cup matches from India to Sri Lanka. The move comes in the wake of Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) release of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their squad ahead of the IPL 2026 edition, sparking a heated debate between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and BCB.

BCB's concerns over security arrangements

The BCB has decided to write to the ICC, citing concerns over the security arrangements in India, particularly after the BCCI instructed KKR to release Mustafizur Rahman. The Bangladesh government has also weighed in, with Sports Ministry adviser Asif Nazrul directing the BCB to formally request the ICC to relocate the matches. "The board must make it clear that if a Bangladeshi cricketer, despite being under contract, cannot play in India, then the Bangladesh national team cannot feel safe travelling to India to play the World Cup," Nazrul wrote on his Facebook page.

BCCI's reaction after Bangladesh attempt to shift T20 World Cup matches

The BCCI has pushed back against Bangladesh's request, terming it a "logistical nightmare". A BCCI source said, "You can't just change games at someone's whims and fancies. It is a logistical nightmare. Think about opposition teams. Their air tickets, hotels are booked."

The source added that with three games scheduled each day, one in Sri Lanka, it would be challenging to accommodate the changes. The BCCI has also emphasized that Pakistan is already playing its World Cup matches in Sri Lanka, but that arrangement was made months ago.

Bangladesh is scheduled to play four league matches in India - three in Kolkata and one in Mumbai. The fixtures include West Indies on February 7, Italy on February 9, England on February 14 in Kolkata, and Nepal on February 17 in Mumbai. The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be played in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.

Political undertones

The controversy has taken a political turn, with tensions rising between India and Bangladesh following incidents of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. The BCCI has denied any political motivation behind Mustafizur Rahman's release, attributing it to "recent developments."

