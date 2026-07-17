BCCI finally reacts to Rohit Sharma's retirement buzz: 'Lord's won't be his last match'

The speculation began mid-way through Thursday’s second ODI, with reports suggesting that Ajit Agarkar and Gautam Gambhir informed Rohit, 39, that he won’t be considered for the 2027 World Cup. T

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia has finally clarified that Sunday’s third ODI against England at Lord’s will not be Rohit Sharma’s final match for India, putting an end to the retirement speculation.

The speculation began mid-way through Thursday’s second ODI, with reports suggesting that Ajit Agarkar and Gautam Gambhir informed Rohit, 39, that he won’t be considered for the 2027 World Cup. The team is reportedly exploring younger options to open alongside Shubman Gill.

It was further suggested that Rohit could follow his 2025 Test retirement by quitting ODIs as well. However, sources also indicated that Rohit is keen to continue and has spoken to BCCI officials regarding the management’s stance.

What BCCI said on Rohit Sharma's retirement?

“There are a lot of speculations going on in the media about Rohit Sharma’s future," Saikia told PTI. “I want to firmly assert that there has been no such discussion that Rohit will be playing his last match at Lord’s on Sunday. Rohit is a regular member of the Indian ODI team, and he will continue to represent the country as long as he is in the scheme of things. In other words, Lord’s ODI won’t be his last match."

Even though selectors, the coach, and the board all do different jobs, the BCCI usually makes the final decision on sensitive calls. So even if the selectors want Rohit out, they’d have to convince the board that it’s right for Indian cricket going forward.

Meanwhile, Saikia’s comments indicate that things aren’t as straightforward as the reports suggest. If Rohit doesn’t retire at Lord’s and the BCCI continues to support him, his ODI journey — where he’s already a legend — may still have more chapters left.

Rohit Sharma's form

Rohit’s form has dipped in 2026, managing just one half-century in eight ODIs. His momentum has also been affected by injuries during this period. However, for the three years prior, he remained one of India’s top performers in the format.

Beyond his batting, Rohit captained India to the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy titles. He also worked hard on his fitness, aiming to put himself in contention for the 2027 World Cup.

The 39-year-old made his ODI debut against Ireland in Belfast on June 23, 2007, and has already stepped away from both the T20I and Test formats.