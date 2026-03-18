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BCCI explores options to compensate Jasprit Bumrah for Rs 2 crore pay gap: Reports

As a result, both Bumrah and Jadeja have been moved to the A category, with a corresponding reduction in their annual fees from Rs 7 crore to Rs 5 crore.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Mar 18, 2026, 01:35 PM IST

BCCI explores options to compensate Jasprit Bumrah for Rs 2 crore pay gap: Reports
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The Indian cricket board (BCCI) is set to revise its pay structure for the 2025-26 annual player retainership, with reports suggesting that the top A+ category may be eliminated due to a lack of eligible candidates. The decision comes as several prominent players, including Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, have scaled back their involvement in international cricket, making it difficult for them to meet the criteria for the A+ category.

Changes to the A+ category

The A+ category, which currently features four players - Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja - has been rendered obsolete due to the reduced involvement of these players in international cricket. Rohit and Kohli now play only one format, while Jadeja has retired from T20Is, leaving Bumrah as the only candidate.

As a result, both Bumrah and Jadeja have been moved to the A category, with a corresponding reduction in their annual fees from Rs 7 crore to Rs 5 crore.

Bumrah set to be compensated

However, the BCCI is exploring options to compensate Bumrah for the Rs 2 crore loss, given his consistent performances across formats. A BCCI source said, "The board is trying to figure out how Bumrah can be compensated. It is understandable that it would be unfair to slash his fees from Rs 7 crore to Rs 5 crore.

There are some other players as well who seem to have moved down a grade despite strong performances. There could be a revision in the valuation of the contracts."

Axar Patel's compensation may also be revised

India T20I vice-captain Axar Patel's compensation is also under consideration, given his integral role in the team's white-ball squads. Despite fulfilling the criteria previously set by the BCCI to qualify for Grade A or Grade B, Patel has been placed in Grade C, which carries an annual fee of Rs 1 crore. It remains unclear whether the criteria have been updated.

Revision of contract valuation

The BCCI's decision to revise the pay structure is aimed at ensuring that consistent performers are not penalized financially. The board is expected to finalize the revised contract valuation soon, with the new structure set to take effect from the 2025-26 season.

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