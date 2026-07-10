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BCCI announces Team India review after July 19, amid 3-0 loss vs England: 'Will definitely sort it out'

BCCI will review the men's T20I team after July 19 following a 3-0 loss vs England. Secretary Devajit Saikia cited a 'bad phase' and said the board will address batting, bowling and selection issues.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 10, 2026, 05:22 PM IST

BCCI announces Team India review after July 19, amid 3-0 loss vs England: 'Will definitely sort it out'
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The BCCI will conduct a detailed review of the men's T20I team right after the England tour, secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed on Thursday. The action follows India's devastating 9-wicket loss in Bristol, which gave England a commanding 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

'We will definitely try to sort it out': BCCI

Talking with IANS from Edinburgh during the ICC Annual Conference, Saikia admitted the team is going through a 'bad phase'.'The Indian T20I team is going through a bad phase in their games against England and Ireland. So, we have to do a review once this series is over,' he said.

'We will have to look into what problems they are facing, and we will definitely try to sort them out in a detailed review once the series is over.' According to Saikia, the review will take place 'immediately after the ODI series ends in England on July 19.'

The tour goes from bad to worse

India's white-ball struggles started earlier with a historic 0-2 T20I series whitewash against Ireland. In England, things became worse. India batted first and only managed 158/7 in the fourth Twenty20 International at Bristol. The only notable knock came from captain Shreyas Iyer's undefeated 80. With more than six overs remaining, England easily chased it down with the undefeated partnership of Harry Brook 79 and Phil Salt 59.

Also read: Rajpal Yadav Convicted: Delhi HC orders 3 months jail, what is Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case? Here's what we know

India's cricket team is facing issues highlighted by recent losses, including struggles in batting and a decline in fielding standards, exacerbated by the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya. With one T20I remaining in Southampton and a three-match ODI series ahead, the BCCI plans to assess team selection, form, injuries and input from support staff to strengthen the team before the next ICC cycle.

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