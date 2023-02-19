Search icon
BCCI announces squads for last two matches of Border-Gavaskar Trophy, ODI series; KL Rahul removed from vice-captaincy

The new squad for the last two matched of the Border Gavaskar Trophy and ODI series has been released.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 06:18 PM IST

BCCI aanounced squad for last two matches of Gavaskar Trophy and ODI series | Photo: PTI

The squad for the last two Tests of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23 and the three-match ODI series vs Australia was announced on Sunday (February 19) by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). 

Jaydev Unadkat was recalled, who was earlier released to play the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 final against Bengal. Jasprit Bumrah, who has been out of action since July remains in rehabilitation. The same team has been retained due to their back-to-back two wins in Tests. 

KL Rahul who struggled in both matches has not been named as the Vice-Captain for the remaining two tests. 

India’s Test squad for the third and fourth Test against Australia

Rohit Sharma (Captain), K L Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat. 

Read: WTC Points Table: India's final qualification scenario explained after India beat Australia in 2nd Test of BGT

 

Meanwhile, almost a similar squad to the one played against Sri Lanka was announced in the three ODIs to be played in Mumbai, Vishakhapatnam, and Chennai. Rohit Sharma will not be available for the first ODI for personal reasons. 

India’s ODI squad against Australia 

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Shami, Mohd, Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat. 

