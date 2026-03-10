FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
SPORTS

BCCI announces massive cash reward for India after historic T20 WC win; Check how much Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson's team will get

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a staggering cash reward after Team India's 'historic' win in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 against New Zealand.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Mar 10, 2026, 01:36 PM IST

BCCI announces massive cash reward for India after historic T20 WC win; Check how much Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson's team will get
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a staggering cash reward of Rs 131 crore after Team India's 'historic' win in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 against New Zealand in Ahmedabad's Narandra Modi Stadium on March 8, 2026, Sunday. India also received USD 2.34 million (approximately Rs 21.5 crore) awarded by the International Cricket Council. The runners-up, New Zealand, received USD 1.17 million (around Rs 10.75 crore).

BCCI released a statement: "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a cash reward of INR 131 crore for Team India following their triumphant campaign in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. India lifted the prestigious trophy after defeating New Zealand in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, successfully defending the title and becoming the first team in the history of the tournament to retain the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. With this victory, India also became the first team to win the ICC Men's T20 World Cup three times, further cementing their place among the most successful teams in the history of the format. The Board congratulates the players, support staff, and selectors once again on this historic achievement and wishes them continued success in the future."

The cash prize is Rs 6 crore more than previous cash reward given to Rohit Sharma's team after win at T20 WC Final against South Africa in 2024. BCCI rewards Rs. 125 crore in 2024 to Team India. BCCI announced a cash prize of Rs 51 crore for the players, support staff and the selection committee after India's win at the Women's World Cup 2025. The team also received USD 4.48 million (approx. INR 40 crore) as prize money from the ICC.

Team India T20 WC win

Team India scripted history by becoming the first nation to defend their T20 World Cup title, first nation to win three T20 World Cups, and first nation to win T20 World Cup at home as they defeated New Zealand by 96 runs at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Jasprit Bumrah was named Player of the Match, while Sanju Samson was named Player of the Tournament.

 

 

