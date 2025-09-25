BCCI announces India Test squad for West Indies series, Ravindra Jadeja named vice-captain, no place for Karun Nair, Shardul Thakur; Jasprit Bumrah...

Bill Gates reveals how IIT engineers transformed Microsoft amid Trump’s $100K H-1B fee hike, will he hire from India now?
SPORTS
BCCI today announced India's squad for the West Indies series. A 15-man squad has been announced for the two-match series. Read here to find out who made the list and whose name has been dropped.
India's chief selector Ajit Agarkar on Thursday announced a fifteen-member squad for the upcoming home Test series against West Indies, scheduled to begin on October 2 in Ahmedabad.
Despite speculation that Shubman Gill might be rested due to his involvement in India's Asia Cup T20I campaign, the selectors have opted for a full-strength squad, including Jasprit Bumrah, for the World Test Championship campaign.
Apart from Gill, the squad has Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, N Jagadeesan, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Kuldeep Yadav.
India will play two Test matches against West Indies.
Karun Nair is not in the squad. Ravindra Jadeja has been announced as the vice captain.
Prasidh Krishna, who had a promising run in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, has been included despite suffering a head injury during India A's second match against Australia A in Lucknow on Wednesday, which forced him to leave the field.Rishabh Pant misses out as he continues to recover from a foot injury.
The Indian team will play the Asia Cup final on Sunday, September 28, giving Gill and a few other players just a few days before joining the Test squad. The selectors' decision to go with a strong line-up reflects India's intent to keep up a strong World Test Championship campaign.
India squad: Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, N Jagadeesan, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav.
