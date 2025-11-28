FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

BCCI unhappy with Gautam Gambhir's press conference remarks; failed T20 World Cup could seal his fate

Tere Ishk Mein X Review: Netizens say Kriti Sanon-Dhanush's film unleashes 'intense emotions', 'knockout performances' but...

Tere Ishk Mein movie review: Dhanush, Aanand L Rai do UNO reverse of Raanjhanaa, with Kriti Sanon's convincing sinister act, but...

Virat Kohli's THIS U-19, ex-RCB teammate picked him up at Ranchi airport ahead of IND vs SA ODI series, his name is..., here's all you need to know about him

Explained: Why India is no longer third-world country despite historical label? Trump's migration freeze sparks debate

BCCI announces India squad for U19 Men’s Asia Cup, THIS CSK star to lead the team, his name is...

Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit India on December 4 to review progress in bilateral relations at 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit

Aamir Khan REVEALS last film Dharmendra saw before his death was Sunny Deol’s unreleased…: ‘One of his favourite’

Who is C Sivasankaran? Aircel founder set to buy Ratan Tata's Rs 85 lakh Seychelles Beach Villa for Rs...

Big blow to Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, faces massive GST penalty of Rs...; company vows to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Tere Ishk Mein X Review: Netizens say Kriti Sanon-Dhanush's film unleashes 'intense emotions', 'knockout performances' but...

Tere Ishk Mein X Review: Netizens say Kriti Sanon-Dhanush's film unleashes 'inte

Tere Ishk Mein movie review: Dhanush, Aanand L Rai do UNO reverse of Raanjhanaa, with Kriti Sanon's convincing sinister act, but...

Tere Ishk Mein movie review: Dhanush, Aanand do UNO reverse of Raanjhanaa, but..

Gal Gadot to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe Stars Who Conquered the Screen

Gal Gadot to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe Stars Who Conquered the Screen

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Gal Gadot to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe Stars Who Conquered the Screen

Gal Gadot to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe Stars Who Conquered the Screen

Inside Diana Penty’s 100-Year-Old Heritage House: Look at 39-year-old actress’ palace-like retreat; In Pics

Inside Diana Penty’s 100-Year-Old Heritage House: Look at 39-year-old actress’ p

Imran Khan Family Tree: Meet cricketer-turned-politician's wives, children, former Pakistan PM has net worth of Rs…

Imran Khan Family Tree: Meet cricketer-turned-politician's wives, children, form

HomeSports

SPORTS

BCCI announces India squad for U19 Men’s Asia Cup, THIS CSK star to lead the team, his name is...

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) today unveiled India's under-19 squad for the upcoming edition of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup. Read here to know who are the key players

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 28, 2025, 01:41 PM IST

BCCI announces India squad for U19 Men’s Asia Cup, THIS CSK star to lead the team, his name is...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday named India's squad for the upcoming ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup to take place in Dubai from December 12.

Who will captain India in U19 Men's Asia Cup?

India, who are placed in Group A along with Pakistan and two other teams that will join them through qualifiers, will be led by Ayush Mhatre in the continental tournament. Group B includes Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Qualifier 2.

Vihaan Malhotra named as vice captain

Teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who recently displayed his hitting prowess in the Asia Cup Rising Stars, will continue to spearhead the top-order batting for India. Vihaan Malhotra has been named India's vice-captain in the tournament.

Who are the standby players?

India have put together an exciting squad showcasing some of the brightest young talents poised to shine on the international stage. The team is further strengthened by four standby players; Rahul Kumar, Hemchudeshan J, B.K. Kishore, and Aditya Rawat, who add depth and reliable backup support.

India enter the tournament as eight-time champions, the most titles by any country in the competition. India missed out on the title last year after losing to current holders Bangladesh in the final.

Tournament to begin from December 12

The eight-team tournament will begin on December 12, with India taking on Qualifier 1 at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai. On the same day, Pakistan will take on Qualifier 3 at The Seven Stadium.

India will next take on Pakistan on December 14 before taking on Qualifier 3 on December 16. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals, which will be held on December 19.

The final of the tournament will be played on December 21.

India U19 squad for Asia Cup:

Ayush Mhatre (C), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra (vc), Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Singh (wk), Yuvraj Gohil, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan A. Patel, Naman Pushpak, D. Deepesh, Henil Patel, Kishan Kumar Singh (subject to fitness clearance), Udhav Mohan, Aaron George.

(With IANS input)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Tere Ishk Mein X Review: Netizens say Kriti Sanon-Dhanush's film unleashes 'intense emotions', 'knockout performances' but...
Tere Ishk Mein X Review: Netizens say Kriti Sanon-Dhanush's film unleashes 'inte
Tere Ishk Mein movie review: Dhanush, Aanand L Rai do UNO reverse of Raanjhanaa, with Kriti Sanon's convincing sinister act, but...
Tere Ishk Mein movie review: Dhanush, Aanand do UNO reverse of Raanjhanaa, but..
Virat Kohli's THIS U-19, ex-RCB teammate picked him up at Ranchi airport ahead of IND vs SA ODI series, his name is..., here's all you need to know about him
Virat Kohli's THIS U-19, ex-RCB teammate picked him up at Ranchi airport ahead o
Explained: Why India is no longer third-world country despite historical label? Trump's migration freeze sparks debate
Explained: Why India is no longer third-world country despite historical label?
BCCI announces India squad for U19 Men’s Asia Cup, THIS CSK star to lead the team, his name is...
BCCI announces India squad for U19 Men’s Asia Cup, THIS CSK star to lead the tea
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Gal Gadot to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe Stars Who Conquered the Screen
Gal Gadot to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe Stars Who Conquered the Screen
Inside Diana Penty’s 100-Year-Old Heritage House: Look at 39-year-old actress’ palace-like retreat; In Pics
Inside Diana Penty’s 100-Year-Old Heritage House: Look at 39-year-old actress’ p
Imran Khan Family Tree: Meet cricketer-turned-politician's wives, children, former Pakistan PM has net worth of Rs…
Imran Khan Family Tree: Meet cricketer-turned-politician's wives, children, form
5 most expensive players of Women's Premier League 2026
5 most expensive players of Women's Premier League 2026
From Deepti Sharma to Amelia Kerr: Biggest buys of Women's Premiere League 2026 mega auction
From Deepti Sharma to Amelia Kerr: Biggest buys of Women's Premiere League 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement