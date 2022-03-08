Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg Champions League: Live streaming, BAY vs SAL Dream11, time & where to watch

Bayern Munich and Red Bull Salzburg will be facing each other again in Leg 2 of the Champions League Round of 16 clash. Both have an aggregate of 1-1 and will be looking to book their spot in the quarter-finals.

The tie is delicately poised after the first leg that took place last month. Kingsley Coman had come up with a late leveller for Bayern after Chukwubuike Adamu had sent the home side ahead in the 21st minute.

When and where to watch Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg - Round of 16 - Leg 2

Where and when is the Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg, UEFA Champions League match being played?

The Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg, UEFA Champions League match will be played on March 9, 2022, at Allianz Arena.

What time does the Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg, UEFA Champions League match begin?

The Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg, UEFA Champions League match will begin at 1:30 AM IST on Wednesday (Tuesday night in India).

Where to watch Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg, UEFA Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg, UEFA Champions League live match will be telecasted on TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX, and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India.

How and where to watch online Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg, UEFA Champions League live streaming?

The Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg, UEFA Champions League live telecast will be available online on SonyLiv in India.

Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg possible starting lineup:

Bayern Munich: Ulreich; Pavard, Sule, Hernandez; Gnabry, Kimmich, Musiala, Coman; Muller, Sane; Lewandowski

Red Bull Salzburg: Kohn; Kristensen, Piatkowski, Wober, Ulmer; Camara; Capaldo, Aaronson, Seiwald; Adamu, Adeyemi