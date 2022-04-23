Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League: Live streaming, BAY vs DOR dream11, where to watch

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund

One of the biggest showpiece fixtures in German football - the clash between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund - will take place on Saturday. The latest edition of 'Der Klassiker' will be a 'Ruckrunde' fixture in Bundesliga 2021-22.

The Bavarians will clinch a 10th successive league title if they win against the second-placed team. Currently, Bayern has a nine-point lead over Dortmund with four rounds remaining in the season.

Julian Nagelsmann's men have 23 wins and four defeats with three draws in 30 outings. As for Dortmund, they have won 20 and lost seven while they have drawn three.

When and where to watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund

Where and when is the Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund match being played?

The Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund match will be played on April 23, 2022, at Allianz Arena in Munich.

What time does the Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund match begin?

The Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund match will begin at 10:00 PM IST on Saturday in India.

Where to watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund live in India (TV channels)?

The Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund live match will be telecasted on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India.

How and where to watch online Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund live streaming?

The Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund live streaming will be available online on SonyLiv in India.

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Dream11 lineup:

Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer (c); Benjamin Pavard, Niklas Sule, Lucas Hernandez, Alphonso Davies; Joshua Kimmich, LeonGoretzka; Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane; Robert Lewandowski.

Borussia Dortmund: Marwin Hitz; Marin Pongracic, Manuel Akanji, Dan-Axel Zagadou; Marius Wolf, Emre Can, Jude Bellingham, Raphael Guerreiro; Julian Brandt, Marco Reus (c); Erling Haaland.