Bayern Munich vs Barcelona, Champions League live streaming: How to watch, BAY vs BAR dream11, all you need to know

Thomas Muller and Robert Lewandowski will be in opposite ranks

The UEFA Champions League is back with matchday 2 and this round again promises plenty of mouth-watering games, none bigger than the monumental clash between Barcelona and Bayern Munich. This fixture has plenty of history and ironically, the head-to-head record of these two teams reads 8-2 in Bayern's favour (brings back memories?)

Xavi's side has reinforced heavily since their last collapse and this time, they have former Bayern crown jewel Robert Lewandowski within their ranks.

Julian Nagelsmann's side has been slightly underwhelming in the league with three draws back-to-back draws, but they defeated Inter Milan 2-0 in their opening UCL group match.

Today, they meet again pic.twitter.com/XTfHF0vGA1 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 13, 2022

Barca meanwhile demolished Viktoria Plzen 5-1, but they next face a stern challenge as they travel to the Allianz Arena in Munich. The winner of this match would definitely be the favourite to top the group.

When and where to watch Bayern Munich vs Barcelona - UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Where and when is the Bayern Munich vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League match being played?

The Bayern Munich vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League match will be played on September 14, 2022, at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

What time does the Bayern Munich vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League​ match begin?

The Bayern Munich vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday (Tuesday night in India).

Where to watch Bayern Munich vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League match live in India (TV channels)?

The Bayern Munich vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How and where to watch online Bayern Munich vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League match live streaming?

The Bayern Munich vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League match live streaming will be available online on the SonyLiv and JioTV apps in India.

Bayern Munich vs Barcelona predicted playing XI

Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer, Alphonso Davies, Matthijs de Ligt, Dayot Upamecano, Benjamin Pavard, Joshua Kimmich, Marcel Sabitzer, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Sadio Mane, and Serge Gnabry

Barcelona: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia, Alejandro Balde, Sergio Busquets, Gavi, Pedri, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, and Ousmane Dembele

BAY vs BAR Dream11 lineup:

Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Matthijs De Ligt, Benjamin Pavard, Alphonso Davies, Jules Kounde, Leroy Sane, Raphinha, Joshua Kimmich, Ousmane Dembele, Robert Lewandowski (c), Sadio Mane (vc)