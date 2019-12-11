Bayer Leverkusen vs Juventus, Champions League: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Juventus - who have already qualified for the knockout stage - travel to Germany to face Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League Group D.

Juventus - who have already qualified for the knockout stage - travel to Germany to face Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League Group D.

Leverkusen are just one point behind second-placed Atletico Madrid and a win, combined with the La Liga side losing against Lokomotiv Moscow, would see them advance to the knockout stages.

When and where to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Juventus

Where and when is the Bayer Leverkusen vs Juventus, Champions League match being played?

The Bayer Leverkusen vs Juventus, Champions League match will be played on December 12, 2019, at BayArena.

What time does the Bayer Leverkusen vs Juventus, Champions League match begin?

The Bayer Leverkusen vs Juventus, Champions League match will begin at 1:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Juventus, Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The Bayer Leverkusen vs Juventus, Champions League live telecast will be on Sony Ten 2 in India.

How and where to watch online Bayer Leverkusen vs Juventus, Champions League live streaming?

The Bayer Leverkusen vs Juventus, Champions League live stream will be available on the SonyLIV app in India for premium users.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Juventus: Predicted Starting XIs

Bayer Leverkusen possible starting lineup: Hradecky; L. Bender, Tah, S. Bender, Wendell; Aranguiz, Baumgartlinger; Bellarabi, Havertz, Bailey; Volland

Juventus possible starting lineup: Buffon; Cuadrado, Rugani, Demiral, De Sciglio; Matuidi, Pjanic, Rabiot; Bernardeschi; Higuain, Ronaldo