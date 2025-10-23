FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Massive gambling scandal shakes USA: FBI arrests NBA players, Hall of Famer Chauncey Billups and mafia figures in nationwide operation

A massive gambling scandal has rocked the USA as the FBI arrests over 30 individuals, including NBA players and mafia figures. Hall of Famer Chauncey Billups is among those detained in a multi-state crackdown, exposing deep ties between professional sports and organized crime networks.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 23, 2025, 10:11 PM IST

Three NBA players and coaches were among over 30 individuals indicted by federal prosecutors in charges revealed on Thursday, as part of a significant illegal betting investigation that connects these sports figures to organized crime families.

Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier, Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups, and former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Damon Jones were taken into custody on Thursday in two separate cases involving insider sports betting and an illegal poker rigging operation.

FBI Director Kash Patel stated that the arrests were part of a lengthy investigation that spanned 11 states. He noted that the schemes were financially supporting La Cosa Nostra, a coalition of various crime families.

“The fraud is mind-boggling,” Patel said at a press conference. “It’s not hundreds of dollars, it’s not thousands of dollars, it’s not tens of thousands of dollars, it’s not even millions of dollars. We’re talking about tens of millions of dollars in fraud and theft and robbery across a multiyear investigation.”

The indictments encompass charges related to operating an illegal gambling enterprise, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to launder money, and conspiracy to extort.

In the sports betting case, referred to as "Operation Nothing But Bet," the indictment claims that six defendants exploited access to insider information, such as which players would be absent from games, to place illegal bets.

Prosecutors indicated that most of these were prop bets, which are wagers not based on the final score but rather on specific occurrences during a game, like the number of rebounds a player achieves or other individual player statistics.

“In some instances, players altered their performance or took themselves out of games to make sure that those bets paid out,” New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said during a press conference, noting Rozier at one point in 2023 “let others close to him know that he planned to leave the game early with a supposed injury.”

“Using that information, members of the group placed more than $200,000 in wagers on his ‘under’ statistics. Rozier exited the game after just nine minutes, and those bets paid out, generating tens of thousands of dollars in profit. The proceeds were later delivered to his home, where the group counted their cash,” she added.

Rozier was on the court just this past Wednesday evening during the Heat's game against the Orlando Magic. He is currently in the last year of a four-year, $96 million contract that he signed with the Charlotte Hornets, who traded him to the Heat in early 2024.

Billups, an inductee of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, has been at the helm of the Trail Blazers since 2021. He led his team in a game on Wednesday night, which resulted in a 118-114 defeat against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Billups earned the NBA Finals MVP title as a player for the Detroit Pistons in 2004, securing his sole NBA championship.

Jones, known as an NBA journeyman, played for 10 different teams from 1998 to 2009, with his longest tenure being with the Cavaliers. He became part of the team’s coaching staff in 2016.

Also read| R Ashwin's cryptic 'just leave it' post goes viral: Is this a message for Virat Kohli after consecutive ducks in Australia?

