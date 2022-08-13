Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano Live Streaming: How to watch, BAR vs RVL dream11, probable playing XI

BAR vs RVL Dream11 Team - Check Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano, Dream11 Team Player List

FC Barcelona had a stunning summer transfer window even though they had a small panic attack towards the end of it. Having signed the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Frank Kessie among others, Barca had to toil and tumble to register their players before the start of La Liga 2022-23.

After a season in the wilderness, the Blaugrana will be looking to knock Real Madrid off their perch, but it won't be easy, and the first match of the season sees Xavi's side take on Rayo Vallecano.

Vallecano come into this fixture on the back of a 0-0 draw with Real Valladolid in a friendly, and they will be hoping to finish in the top half of the table this season, but a stern test in Barcelona awaits them on matchday 1.

READ| Barcelona vs Juventus highlights: Dembele, Moise Kean bag two goals each in 2-2 goal fest

When and where to watch Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano - La Liga 2022-23

Where and when is the Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga 2022-23 match being played?

The Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga 2022-23 match will be played on August 14, 2022, at the Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

What time does the Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga 2022-23 match begin?

The Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga 2022-23 match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Sunday (Saturday night in India).

Where to watch Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga 2022-23 match live in India (TV channels)?

The Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga 2022-23 match will be telecasted on Sports 18 chanel in India.

READ| Lionel Messi snubbed, Karim Benzema hot favourite: Top 5 contenders for Ballon d'Or 2022

How and where to watch online Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga 2022-23 match live streaming?

The Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga 2022-23 match live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano probable playing XI:

Barcelona: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen; Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia, Jordi Alba; Gavi, Sergio Busquets, Pedri; Ousmane Dembele, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha

Rayo Vallecano: Stole Dimitrievski; Ivan Balliu, Florian Lejeune, Alejandro Catena, Fran Garcia; Oscar Valentin, Pathe Ciss; Isi Palazon, Oscar Trejo, Alvaro Garcia; Radamel Falcao

BAR vs RVL my Dream11 team:

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia, Florian Lejeune, Alejandro Catena, Sergio Busquets; Ousmane Dembele, Oscar Trejo, Alvaro Garcia, Robert Lewandowski, Radamel Falcao