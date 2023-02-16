Search icon
Barcelona vs Manchester United, Europa League live streaming: When and where to watch in India?

Manchester United and Barcelona are all set to kick off their first face-off in the Europa League on Thursday (February16) at 11:15 pm IST.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 10:11 PM IST

Source: Twitter

Manchester United and Barcelona are all set to kick off their first face-off in the Europa League on Thursday (February16)  at 11:15 pm IST. 

The Red Devils started their League campaign with a loss against Real Sociedad, however, they fought back and won the rest of their group games which helped them to finish at the second place in the table.

Barcelona, on the other hand, haven't lost a single game in the last 16 matches that they have played. The Spanish side is already 11 points clear in the La Liga title race.

The rivals will meet tonight to show their dominance. Ahead of the match this is all you need to know:

When and where will the Manchester United vs FC Barcelona match take place?
The Europa League match between Manchester United and FC Barcelona will take place on Thursday, February 16 at 11:15 pm IST at Camp Nou.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Manchester United vs FC barcelona match in India?

The live telecast of the Europa League match between Manchester United and FC Barcelona will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live stream of Manchester United vs FC Barcelona match in India?
The live stream of the Europa League match between Manchester United and FC Barcelona will be available on Sony Liv in India.

