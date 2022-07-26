Barcelona vs Juventus live streaming: TV Channel, probable playing XI and more

Headlines

Kangana Ranaut says 'badmaash insaan' has corrupted entire industry, netizens think she is attacking Karan Johar again

R Balki reveals why Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya is thanked in Ghoomer credits: 'She had this beautiful idea..'

Hyundai Venue Knight Edition with 23 new features launched, priced at Rs 9.99 lakh

Virender Sehwag says Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher-starrer Ghoomer will make you cry: 'It not just has cricket but...'

Meet India's richest stock investor who once bought 28 flats for Rs 1288 crore, not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kangana Ranaut says 'badmaash insaan' has corrupted entire industry, netizens think she is attacking Karan Johar again

R Balki reveals why Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya is thanked in Ghoomer credits: 'She had this beautiful idea..'

Hyundai Venue Knight Edition with 23 new features launched, priced at Rs 9.99 lakh

From school friends to life partners: The incredible love story of this cricketer

Sudha Murty quotes: 10 life lessons to learn from Infosys founder Narayana Murthy's wife

7 yoga asanas to get rid of double chin, face fat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

"He wanted to have a chat": Virat Kohli recalls first interaction with Pakistan's captain Babar Azam

Video: Houses collapses after landslide in Shimla; Rescure operations underway

From YouTube stardom to Bigg Boss triumph: Everything about Elvish Yadav; story and journey

R Balki reveals why Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya is thanked in Ghoomer credits: 'She had this beautiful idea..'

Ghoomer: Harsha Bhogle heaps praise on Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher's sports drama, Amitabh Bachchan reacts

Ghoomer movie review: Balki knocks it out of the park with near-perfect storytelling; Saiyami, Abhishek are the MVPs

HomeSports

Sports

Barcelona vs Juventus live streaming: TV Channel, probable playing XI and more

Barcelona will face off against Juventus in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 05:14 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Fresh after winning the El Clasico against arch-rivals Real Madrid, Xavi's FC Barcelona will take on Serie A giants Juventus in their next pre-season friendly in Texas. The two clubs share a rich history and it could be a feisty affair despite the match being a pre-season 'friendly'. 

Barcelona have been in impressive form so far, having signed a plethora of players, and all of them have looking settled, with Raphinha having already scored two goals in as many games. 

Juventus, who defeated Mexican club Guadalajara 2-0 in their previous fixture also gave a good account of themselves but Barca will really push them all the way. Moreover, the Italian giants will be without new signing Paul Pogba who sustained an injury during their recent game. 

READ| Watch: Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico turns into a brawl, Rudiger-Araujo nearly exchange blows

When and where to watch Barcelona vs Juventus - Pre-Season Friendlies 2022 match

Where and when is the Barcelona vs Juventus, Pre-Season Friendlies 2022 match being played?

The Barcelona vs Juventus, Pre-Season Friendlies 2022 match will be played on July 27, 2022, at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas. 

 

What time does the Barcelona vs Juventus, Pre-Season Friendlies 2022 match begin?

The Barcelona vs Juventus, Pre-Season Friendlies 2022 match will begin at 06:00 AM IST on Wednesday in India. 

 

Where to watch Barcelona vs Juventus, Pre-Season Friendlies 2022 match live in India (TV channels)?

The Barcelona vs Juventus, Pre-Season Friendlies 2022 match will be telecasted on Sony Six SD & HD channels in India.

READ| Juventus vs Villarreal: Spanish club dump Italian giants out of Champions League after 3-0 win

How and where to watch online Barcelona vs Juventus, Pre-Season Friendlies 2022 match live streaming?

The Barcelona vs Juventus, Pre-Season Friendlies 2022 match live streaming will be available online on the SonyLIV app and Jio TV. 

 

Barcelona vs Juventus probable playing XI:

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Araujo, Christensen, Eric, Alba; Gavi, Busquets, Pedri; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Fati

Juventus: Szczesny; Cuadrado, Danilo, Gatti, Sandro; Pogba, Locatelli, Fagioli; Di Maria; Graca, Kean

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This actress wanted to become IAS officer, worked in hotel, acted with Aamir, is a single mother, can you identify her?

Australia star targets India ODIs for comeback from injury ahead of World Cup

What Karan Sagwan said that led Unacedemy to fire educator? Arvind Kejriwal, Edtech firm react amid uproar

Jadavpur University hostel horror: What led to minor student’s death? Twisted tale of ragging, sexual assault

Several villages in Punjab’s Ropar district flooded, CM Bhagwant Mann asks ministers to visit flood-hit areas

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE