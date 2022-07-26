Search icon
Barcelona vs Juventus live streaming: TV Channel, probable playing XI and more

Barcelona will face off against Juventus in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 02:12 PM IST

Barcelona vs Juventus

Fresh after winning the El Clasico against arch-rivals Real Madrid, Xavi's FC Barcelona will take on Serie A giants Juventus in their next pre-season friendly in Texas. The two clubs share a rich history and it could be a feisty affair despite the match being a pre-season 'friendly'. 

Barcelona have been in impressive form so far, having signed a plethora of players, and all of them have looking settled, with Raphinha having already scored two goals in as many games. 

Juventus, who defeated Mexican club Guadalajara 2-0 in their previous fixture also gave a good account of themselves but Barca will really push them all the way. Moreover, the Italian giants will be without new signing Paul Pogba who sustained an injury during their recent game. 

When and where to watch Barcelona vs Juventus - Pre-Season Friendlies 2022 match

Where and when is the Barcelona vs Juventus, Pre-Season Friendlies 2022 match being played?

The Barcelona vs Juventus, Pre-Season Friendlies 2022 match will be played on July 27, 2022, at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas. 

 

What time does the Barcelona vs Juventus, Pre-Season Friendlies 2022 match begin?

The Barcelona vs Juventus, Pre-Season Friendlies 2022 match will begin at 06:00 AM IST on Wednesday in India. 

 

Where to watch Barcelona vs Juventus, Pre-Season Friendlies 2022 match live in India (TV channels)?

The Barcelona vs Juventus, Pre-Season Friendlies 2022 match will be telecasted on Sony Six SD & HD channels in India.

How and where to watch online Barcelona vs Juventus, Pre-Season Friendlies 2022 match live streaming?

The Barcelona vs Juventus, Pre-Season Friendlies 2022 match live streaming will be available online on the SonyLIV app and Jio TV. 

 

Barcelona vs Juventus probable playing XI:

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Araujo, Christensen, Eric, Alba; Gavi, Busquets, Pedri; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Fati

Juventus: Szczesny; Cuadrado, Danilo, Gatti, Sandro; Pogba, Locatelli, Fagioli; Di Maria; Graca, Kean

