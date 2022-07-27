Barcelona vs Juventus highlights: Dembele, Moise Kean bag two goals each in 2-2 goal fest

Ousmane Dembele bagged two goals as Barcelona were held to a 2-2 draw

Barcelona and Juventus played out a 2-2 stalemate in their pre-season friendly at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas on Wednesday morning with Ousmane Dembele and Moise Kean both bagging two goals.

Barca dominated the possession as they normally do, and they began the match in some style as Dembele put his side ahead with a stunning solo goal. Cutting in from the outside right wing as he normally does, the Frenchman beat three defenders and drilled the ball past the goalkeeper.

However, Juventus responded instantly with a goal from Moise Kean. The Italian striker was provided with a simple tap-in from close range, after a good cross from Juan Cuadrado to equal the proceedings.

Almost instantly, Barca once again took the lead, and it was Dembele again, who showed his trickery once again out-wide. The winger was picked out from a long cross-field pass and he controlled it moved into the box and beat Cuadrado and two other defenders to drill the ball home.

The match ended 2-1 at half-time but after the restart, Juventus got themselves back on level terms once again and it was Kean again, who latched onto a loose ball and drilled a powering finish into the back of the net.

It was a fitting result of an evenly contested game between two of the most competitive sides in Europe. The attention now switches to New Jersey where Barca will face off against New York Red Bulls in their next preseason clash.

For Juventus, a challenging fixture against Real Madrid awaits next.