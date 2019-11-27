Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund, Champions League: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

As Barcelona welcome Borussia Dortmund to Camp Nou, they know that victory will secure top spot in Group F with a game to spare.

However, a defeat to Dortmund will not only put the Bundesliga outfit in the first place but may potentially leave Barcelona needing a desperate victory against Inter Milan in order to qualify for the Champions League last 16.

When and where to watch Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund

Where and when is the Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund, Champions League match being played?

The Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund, Champions League match will be played on November 28, 2019, at Camp Nou.

What time does the Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund, Champions League match begin?

The Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund, Champions League match will begin at 1:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund, Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund, Champions League live telecast will be on Sony Ten 2 in India.

How and where to watch online Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund, Champions League live streaming?

The Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund, Champions League live stream will be available on SonyLIV app in India for premium users.

Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund: Predicted Starting XIs

Barcelona possible starting lineup: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Umtiti, Lenglet, Firpo; Vidal, Busquets, De Jong; Messi, Suarez, Griezmann

Borussia Dortmund possible starting lineup: Burki; Piszczek, Weigl, Hummels, Hakimi; Witsel, Dahoud; Sancho, Reus, Brandt; Alcace